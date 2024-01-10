Glassdoor names the best places to work in 2024

Glassdoor has released its list of the best places to work in 2024, with Bain & Company, NVIDIA and ServiceNow taking the top three spots as the best employers, respectively, as assessed by employees.

Glassdoor’s list of the Top 100 Large Employers, those with more than 1,000 employees, features prominently in the technology industry as well as finance, real estate, consulting, retail and others.

The “winning employers,” according to Glassdoor’s survey of employee feedback, are those with flexible work arrangements, strong support from leadership, and a collaborative environment. Employees also value transparent leadership, opportunities for growth and openness to feedback.

“The key to their success has been to prioritize employee feedback and acknowledge their ideas in a way that makes them feel supported, heard and valued,” Glassdoor’s announcement said.

Looking ahead into 2024 with a strong economy, Glassdoor said it is clear that successful employers are those that evolve with the changing needs of their employees.

“The future of work is being written right now, and employees are holding the pen,” Glassdoor’s announcement said. “This year’s list proves that leading employers are paying attention and paying attention to meeting these changing needs.”

The announcement continued, “Shifts are here to stay, and the companies on our ’24 Best Places to Work’ list are making changes to get it right for their employees.”

This year, two consulting firms made the top 10 list: Bain, ranked first, and 2020 Companies, ranked ninth. One restaurant/bar and food service company made the list: In-N-Out Burgers, in sixth place. One finance corporation made the list: Fidelity Investments in tenth place.

The rest of the top ten list were tech companies – apart from NVIDIA at second place and ServiceNow at third place, MathWorks was ranked at No. 4, Procore Technologies at No. 5, VMware at No. 7 and Deltek at No. 8.

The ratings of other high-profile companies have declined compared to last year.

Google fell from No. 8 to No. 26, Microsoft fell from No. 13 to No. 18, consulting firm Boston Consulting Group (BCG) fell from No. 7 to No. 91 and consulting firm McKinsey & Company slipped from No. 4. Till number 31.

