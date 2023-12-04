Glasgow entrepreneur to open four new restaurants

The firm operates from eight locations across the UK including Glasgow, Belfast, Newcastle and Leeds, with four new openings last year in Leicester, Nottingham, Durham and Liverpool.

It says it now aims to establish a strong UK-wide business, with plans to expand to Edinburgh, Manchester, Cardiff and Birmingham in 2024, “plus four other major university cities”. Looks like a possibility.

Brad Stevens is looking to grow the brand (Image: Newsquest)

The Bar Soba entrepreneur said: “We are extremely excited about where Pizza Punks is as both a brand and a business, and the significant growth opportunities ahead.”

He added: “We have seen very strong sales across the entire Pizza Punks portfolio, which has recently driven record sales for us. This has resulted in exceeding our budget expectations as well as reducing our labor and sales costs. This has led to a healthy position during our last financial year.

“We have reviewed our options for expansion and identified the next cities where we are keen to bring the Pizza Punks experience, to identify funding options for the next phase of our growth in Edinburgh, Manchester, Cardiff and Birmingham Working closely with FRP, we are feeling really positive about the future of Pizza Punks.”

Daniel Brecker, FRP Corporate Finance Director, said: “We are delighted to work with Brad and the top team at Pizza Punks as it continues to execute its UK site rollout strategy.

“Pizza Punks stands out with its highly distinctive brand and excellent site economics supported by its award-winning menu. FRP’s Northern Corporate Finance team, led by Daniel Brecker and Pradeep Singh, worked with the company to explore investment options for the next phase Is doing development.”

