Gladstone Land: Series B Preferred Offers Highly Tax-Advantaged 8.1% Yield (LANDO)

tom werner

Excessive interest rate volatility, rising geopolitical tensions and ongoing dysfunction in the US Congress were among the many concerns that sent investors to the margins in the third quarter and October. Such prolonged uncertainty, coupled with a lack of liquidity, almost always results in asset price dislocations. Examples abound, but today we’ll focus on a preferred equity REIT backed by $1.6B of productive American farmland: Gladstone Land Corporation 6.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred (NASDAQ:LANDO).

Issuer

Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) is a $1.5B enterprise value equity REIT that owns a geographically diverse portfolio of 169 farms, which in turn produce grains, fruits, fresh produce, tree nuts and wine grapes. The demand for food across the globe has remained consistent and this has helped LAND continue to grow its FFO/share. Assets and operations are strong; Preferred stock prices are largely unregulated.

land

The Company currently has approximately $550MM of fixed rate debt, with a weighted average interest rate of 3.34% and an average maturity of 4.6 years. The sharp rise in interest rates does not pose any immediate risk to the company.

land

Because we are equity investors, our only concern is that the debt load of the company is manageable, which LAND is. We want to check the remaining capital pile, and it comes out like this.

Portfolio Income Solution

Preferred (LANDM, LANDO, LANDP) are $25 liquidation preferred equities that are inferior to debt, but better than normal in the equity stack. LANDM has a 5.0% coupon and scheduled mandatory redemption of 01/31/2026. LANDO and LANDP offer a 6.0% coupon and are essentially identical in structure and rights. We’re focusing on LANDO today because, in addition to the 8%+ yield available at today’s market prices, its longevity further exemplifies the tax advantages of its dividend (LANDO has been trading since 2020, LANDP only announced in 2023) Have started doing business) ).

LANDO’s monthly $0.125/share dividend ($1.50/year) equates to a nominal yield of 8.10% against the current $18.50 share price. An apples-to-apples comparison of the yields of other fixed income investment options, such as Treasury notes or corporate debt, puts LANDO 200 to 300 basis points ahead. However, for taxable investment accounts, structuring LANDO as a REIT equity potentially provides higher after-tax net returns.

Portfolio Income Solution

As noted in the table above, starting in 2020, an increasing portion of dividends are represented as return of capital. For payers in the top tax bracket, this treatment translates into a net after-tax 2022 distribution of $1.35/share at current year consideration. That same $1.50 qualified dividend would be only $1.20 after-tax.

At Portfolio Income Solutions we maintain a spreadsheet with the dividend tax characteristics for over 100 REIT common and preferred shares.

Depreciation and amortization charges make it a distinct tax advantage for equity REIT shareholders, but farmland is not depreciable, so we asked LAND, “What gives?” Katherine Gerakis, director of investor relations at Gladstone Companies, immediately responded:

Most investors don’t think a farmland REIT will have much in the way of depreciation, and while we don’t have as much as most commercial REITs, we have a lot more than many people because of the following: Almost all of our farms are irrigated (due to the types of crops that grow on our farms), so we have irrigation infrastructure, and

“Several years ago, we started buying a lot of permanent crop farms (pistachios, almonds, blueberries, vineyards, etc.) and these also depreciate, typically over 15-50 years.”

good answer!

takeaway

Rising interest rates and persistent inflation have made managing the fixed income portion of an investment portfolio a more difficult task. The volatility of interest and relative liquidity of small-cap preferred issues has created price dislocations and widened yield spreads.

Gladstone Land Corporation 6.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred is backed by a moderately leveraged, $1.6B portfolio of income-producing farmland and, at $18.50/share, is trading up 35%, equivalent to an 8.10% dividend yield paid monthly. Is. The tax benefits of dividends make the fruit even sweeter.

Source: seekingalpha.com