Gladiator 2 update gives a better look at Denzel Washington’s role in the epic sequel

gladiator 2 Director Ridley Scott revealed more details about Denzel Washington’s character, an ancient arms dealer and former gladiator.

Washington’s character is wealthy, runs a stable of gladiators, and is plotting to seize power from the Roman rulers.

While there are similarities to Oliver Reed’s character Proximo, Washington’s character is more successful and ambitious.

gladiator 2 Director Ridley Scott has revealed new details about the character, who will be played by screen veteran and multi-Academy Award winning actor Denzel Washington. Currently scheduled for release in November 2024, Scott’s upcoming sequel features an impressive cast list that also includes the likes of Pedro Pascal. stranger things Star Joseph Quinn, and Academy Award nominee Paul Mescal. gladiator 2 Will also see the return of the original the Gladiator Stars Connie Nielsen, Derek Jacobi and Djimon Hounsou.

In a recent interview with deadlineScott provided many important details about Washington’s anonymous gladiator 2 character and how he fits into the world of ancient Rome. Describing his character as an ancient arms dealer who has become rich by providing arms and supplies to the Roman army, the director also revealed that Washington’s character was a former gladiator who won his freedom And now runs his own group of competitive warriors. Check out his comments below:

There is a parallel character, the owner of a business that supplied weapons for the Romans, which supplied oil as they traveled, which supplied the wine they drank. They did not drink water, they drank wine. Who supplied the wagons, horses, and luggage as they traveled? There were definitely arms sellers of that period; Here is a man who is already rich by supplying weapons, slingshots. His hobby is horse racing, except gladiators. He has a stable of 30 or 40 gladiators. He really likes watching them fight and it shows where he comes from. He was captured in North Africa and grew up as a free man because he was a good gladiator. But he hides it because he is now realizing the potential of his true power. He is wealthier than most senators, so he already has potential ideas and plans to take power from these two crazy princes.

Is Denzel Washington the replacement for Gladiator’s Oliver Reed?

Although Scott has yet to reveal the name of Washington’s character, his description immediately brings to mind another gladiator who later gained his freedom to train others in the gladiatorial arts, named Oliver Reed. Antonius is Proximo. Serving as Reed’s final role, Iconic British actor tragically died during production of The Originals the Gladiator Movies, forcing Scott to complete his scenes with body doubles and CGI. His demise would also lead to a change from the film’s original script, which originally had his character survive rather than sacrifice himself to aid Russell Crowe’s escape from Maximus.

From Scott’s description, while Washington’s character appears to be a far more successful and ambitious entrepreneur than Reed’s Proximo, it raises the question whether the director would have chosen to have Reed come back if he were still alive. Of course, if Reed’s Proximo had remained as originally intended, it’s possible that Joaquin Phoenix’s own fortunes would have taken a significant turn for the better following the death of Commodus.

Nonetheless, it would be difficult to find another actor as talented or as widely renowned as Washington to play such a central role. gladiator 2, and he will likely deliver his own unique and memorable performance. Additionally, despite the possibility of Reed serving as a potential template for Washington’s character as Proximo, Scott likely had other plans in mind for the character and did not want to follow the same beats as his original film. Will repeat.

Before landing the role of Marcus Aurelius, Richard Harris was also being considered for the role of Reed’s Proximo.

