GiveX Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

For Q3 2023, revenue increased 7% to $19.6 million, customer locations increased 9% to 128,000 and Q3 net loss fell 71% from $3.4 million in Q3 2022 to $1.0 million in Q3 2023.

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – GiveX Corp. (“GiveX”) (TSX: GIVX) (OTCQX: GIVXF), is presenting its financial results for the three-month period and nine-month period ended September Delight. 30, 2023.

GiveX reports in Canadian dollars and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”).

In the third quarter of 2023, GiveX continues to grow adjusted EBITDA driven by growth in gross profit and tight rein on payroll costs,” said Don Gray, CEO of GiveX. ”Net loss for the nine months ended September 30 narrowed 68% to $9.9 million. $3.2 million, while revenue increased 13% over the same period. “We are working hard to continue these trends and move forward on a path to positive earnings as RSU and option amortization largely clears out.”

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Three-month period ending September 30, 2023 (with relative comparison to the three-month period ending September 30, 2022)

Revenue increased $1.2 million to $19.6 million from $18.4 million, an increase of 7%.

Gross profit increased by $0.6 million to $13.6 million from $13.0 million, an increase of 4%.

Adjusted EBITDA* increased by $0.3 million to $1.3 million from $1.0 million, an increase of 30%.

Net loss decreased by $2.4 million from $3.4 million to $1.0 million, a 71% decrease.

Total gross transaction value** increased by approximately $0.24 billion from $1.34 billion to $1.58 billion, an increase of 18%.

POS gross transaction value*** increased by approximately $116 million from $377 million to $493 million, an increase of 31%.

Customer Locations**** increased by nearly 10,000, from 118,000 to 128,000, an increase of 9%.

Nine-month period ending September 30, 2023 (with relative comparison to the nine-month period ending September 30, 2022)

Revenue increased $6.6 million to $58.2 million from $51.6 million, an increase of 13%.

Gross profit increased by $4.8 million to $40.9 million from $36.1 million, an increase of 13%.

Adjusted EBITDA* increased by $0.7 million from $3.3 million to $4.0 million, an increase of 22%.

Net loss decreased from $6.7 million to $3.2 million, a decrease of 68%.

Total gross transaction value** increased by approximately $0.9 billion from $4.4 billion to $5.3 billion, an increase of 22%.

POS gross transaction value*** increased by approximately $412 million from $960 million to $1.372 billion, an increase of 43%.

Operational Highlights

Payroll costs are the main focus for improving EBITDA and positive net earnings. For the 12-month periods ending September 30, 2023 and 2022, employee compensation as a % of gross profit ***** was 53% and 55%, respectively. The Company believes that its ability to reduce employee compensation as a % of gross profit is an indicator of its success in managing costs and profitability.

About GiveX

the world is changing. Givex is ready. Since 1999, GiveX has provided technology solutions that unleash the full potential of creating and growing powerful connections that unite brands and customers. With a global footprint of over 128,000 active locations in over 100 countries, GiveX provides strategic insights, empowering brands through trusted technology and exceptional support. GiveX’s integrated end-to-end management solution provides gift cards, GiveXPOS, loyalty programs and more, creating growth opportunities for businesses of all sizes and industries. Learn more about streamlining workflows, tackling complex challenges and transforming data into actionable insights at www.givex.com.

Non-IFRS measures and reconciliation of non-IFRS measures

The information presented includes certain financial measures such as “Adjusted EBITDA” (see below for definition), which are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and therefore are not intended to be comparable with similar measures presented by others. is unlikely. Companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management’s perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analyzing our financial information reported under IFRS. These non-IFRS measures are used to provide investors with complementary measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent if relying solely on IFRS measures. We also recognize that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties often use non-IFRS measures in evaluating issuers. Our management also uses non-IFRS measures to facilitate period-to-period operating performance comparisons, prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts, and determine management compensation components.

forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, estimates and assumptions that we believe to be fair and reasonable as of the date such statements are made, which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual Can. The results, level of activity, performance or achievements will differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, the risk factors described under the “Risk Factors” section in the Annual Information Form (AIF). Are. Dated March 21, 2023, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and other filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, potential investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date hereof. See “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information” in the filing statement.

*Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net profit (loss) excluding interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), net of share-based compensation and related expenses, foreign exchange gains and losses and transaction-related expenses. Adjusted for, including travel related expenses. Public and acquisition.

**Gross Transaction Volume (“GTV”) means the total dollar value of stored and point of sale (“POS”) transactions processed through our cloud-based SaaS platforms in the Period, net of refunds, including shipping and Includes handling, duty, and value added tax. We believe GTV is an indicator of our customers’ success and the strength of our platform. GTV does not represent the revenue we earn.

***POS Gross Transaction Volume (“POS GTV”) means the total dollar value of point-of-sale (“POS”) transactions that are refunded through our cloud-based POS SaaS platform, GiveXPOS. Net period processed, including shipping and handling, duties and value added tax. We believe POS GTV is an indicator of our customers’ success and the strength of our platform. POS GTV does not represent the revenue we earn.

****Customer Location means a Billing Customer Location for which the Term of Services has not expired, or with which we are negotiating a renewal contract. This includes merchant locations whose transactions are processed through our cloud-based SaaS platform, as well as merchant locations that are not on our platform but for which we provide other GiveX services. A single unique customer can have multiple customer locations, including physical and ecommerce sites. We believe that our ability to increase the number of customer locations served by our platform and products is an indicator of our success in terms of market penetration and growth of our business.

*****Employee Compensation as a % of Gross Profit means total employee compensation for a period divided by gross profit for the same period. Employee Compensation means total employee compensation, including salaries and benefits, excluding both government assistance and share-based compensation. Gross profit means revenue less direct costs.

