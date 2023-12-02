Give the gift of extended reality (XR)

XR stands for VR, AR and generally all spatial computing and 3D technologies. We have dozens of holiday baker’s ideas here, ranging in price from $10 to $1000. I spend most of my time studying and writing about the immersive category, and I have personally used all of the tools and software presented here for your consideration.

Lume Pad 2 promotional image. Leia, Inc.

Leia Lume Pad 2. $999. This is the priciest of my recommendations, but a 3D display that doesn’t require glasses is a real breakthrough in personal computing. I use it all the time. Static spread is integrated. You can watch 3D movies, convert 2D YouTube videos to 3D without glasses, Leia’s Lume Pad 2 is in a class of its own.

Use case illustration for TCL RayNeo Air 2 AR smart glasses. tcl

Video display smart glasses. $349 – $600. This is a whole new category of assisted reality smart glasses, putting a monitor in or around your field of view, much like the original Google Glass, which was discontinued last year at the age of ten. New smart display glasses place a big screen right in front of you. We’re sharing four we really like below. They’re all great for screen expansion for media consumption, game playing or mobile productivity. Instead of looking down at the screen in your hand, you can now sit up and look ahead.

New TCL RayNeo Air 2 video smart glasses for a big screen experience on the go. tcl

Reno Air 2 AR, the ultimate mobile media display glasses, $349. A smartphone viewing accessory that provides a 201″ high-def screen on the go. We love these glasses, but compatibility is an issue. If you have an iPhone 14 or any with a Lightning port, you’ll need to pay $99. will be required mirascreen To go with it.

Air2 big screen experience. xreal

Xreal Air 2 smart glasses simulate 330-inch screen, $339. This new line of mobile phone accessories offers the biggest, brightest screens ever. I recommend buying it for $119 axial beamAn essential iPhone adapter that allows you to place screens of different sizes around the room.

The $199 Audio SmartGlasses look like normal frames. solo

Solos Airgo3, wearable chatgpt, $299. Smart glasses just got even smarter.

Rokid Max AR Smartglasses Rokid

Rokid Max AR Glasses, Big Screen on the go. $399. One of the best is also the most expensive, but we like it at $199 Rokid Station, a great Android device for watching streaming and downloaded videos without Wi-Fi. The lightweight Station Controller makes media consumption on the Rokid Max feel more like the TV watching experience on your living room couch.

Roblox resident. roblox

Robux. $10 and up. If you have a child under 16, this would make a great stocking stuffer.

Meta Quest 3. meta

Meta Quest 2. $249. Meta has cut the price of the best VR headset on the market with the Quest 3. You can find them on eBay for less than $100. meta quest 3 Starts at $499. It has advanced graphics, a slimmer form factor, and most importantly, upgraded cameras for mixed-reality, all at a price significantly lower than the upcoming $3,495 Apple Vision Pro. But Not much to go on right now, the games were made for the Quest 2 so the graphics are similar, and while the Quest 2 is boxier, it is lighter, and runs less hot than the Quest 3.

Gift cards for Meta Quest games. There’s no doubt your VR enthusiast has his or her eye on one of the 275 games in the Quest Store.

The world’s best golf simulator. $43 – $500. It’s winter and golf simulators are expensive. They also take up a lot of space and are difficult to install. not anymore. Using the Meta VR headset with $29 golf+ app and perfect

weighted $43 Hello Real Pro Grip Golf You may have a better experience than you had at your country club or your rich friend’s garage. You can actually practice your swing and get better. Hello Real Grip can also be used with $15 Walkabout Mini-Golf VR app. A Quest 2, Games, and Grip bundled together from eBay would make a great gift for under $200. He will be creative.

Real Racer VR from Cobotics. cobotics

Real racer. $150. When we first started thinking about commercial VR in the early 90s, we thought telepresence would be the way to go, seeing through stereo cameras and controlling a radio-controlled vehicle by wearing a headset. This was impractical and prohibitive. not anymore. Download the Real Racer app, put your smartphone in the headset, and race in the office, your living room, or outside in the yard.

Next Zapbox. zapper

Zapbox. $80. The product has come a long way from its humble beginnings as a cardboard form of AR. When I first encountered them at the Augmented World Expo in 2017, Zapper called it “a magic leap for the super cheap.” This year they have relaunched Zapbox. It’s now made of plastic, you don’t need to assemble it yourself, and it’s incredibly light. With my iPhone 15 neatly in place, I was able to test our stereography using the same software and camera that the Apple Vision Pro will use.