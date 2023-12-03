Give priority to entrepreneurship, Don advised the government

A Professor of Entrepreneurship and Strategic Management at the University of Lagos, Sunday Adebisi, has advised the three levels of government to prioritize entrepreneurship and innovation at all levels of education in the country.

According to a statement on Saturday, the first official, Dr. Mike Adenuga Junior Professorial Chair in Entrepreneurial Studies, gave the advice during the Professorial Chair’s special lecture titled, ‘Revolutionizing the Nigerian Economy to Create Jobs and Sustainable Wealth’, Which he gave. At the University of Lagos.

Adebisi said the deliberate intention to embrace all things entrepreneurial will bring appreciable value creation to the country and reduce deprivation, hunger, unemployment and “jaap” syndrome among the youth.

“The government should identify potential innovations in areas of its strength and motivate citizens to pursue enterprise opportunities there,” he said.

“All three levels of government should make deliberate efforts to support the democratization of innovation and entrepreneurship at all levels of education in Nigeria from the next academic session onwards with a good monitoring team at all levels.”

Also speaking, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, commended Dr Mike Adenuga for his partnership with the University to expand the boundaries of entrepreneurial academic knowledge and skills acquisition through the endowment.

“The mission of the Board of Trustees of the Adenuga Professorial Chair is to rapidly move the University toward realizing the shared dream of the donor and the University, which is to use the chair to collectively explore innovative pathways that will not only benefit the economic Will solve the challenges. will not only pave the way for a sustainable and prosperous future for our youth,” he said.

Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dr. Adenuga Professorial Chair, Professor Taiwo Osipitan, explained that the lecture was conceptualized to integrate issues of entrepreneurship and subsequently create gainful employment in the country.

Source: punchng.com