Girlhood, agency and community meeting in a South Asian beauty salon.

Step into a South Asian beauty parlor and you’re likely to find warm smiles, soft Bollywood songs humming in the background and the smell of freshly brewed tea. The woman expertly plucking the stubborn hairs beneath your eyebrows is probably an immigrant and mother-turned-entrepreneur. For him and his coworkers, this simple salon is an economic lifeline and a center of friendship and community.

Indeed, South Asian beauty parlors have become ubiquitous in recent years. Today’s trends such as the clean-cut girl look, which have their roots in South Asian beauty traditions, have made these salons a staple in many metropolitan cities. From old Indian aunties getting their hair massaged to young people getting their eyebrows plucked, people of all races and identities flock to South Asian parlors.

Yet, the real superpower of these modest salons lies in how they manage to cultivate agency, community, and girlhood for women globally. Below, we explore salons in Delhi, New York and London as microcosms of the wonders of South Asian beauty parlors.

It has become an unspoken cultural phenomenon for South Asian women to exercise agency through beauty salons. In my own family, I have noticed that my aunts were not allowed to do office jobs but were encouraged to start their own salons. Perhaps it is this proximity to femininity and the convenience of home salons that makes it acceptable for conservative South Asians to work in the beauty industry. However, for many workers, salons provide financial independence and support, an identity and, within the diaspora, ease the immigration struggle.

For Seema Kumari, her salon enabled her to support her family and bring them to Delhi for better opportunities. Originally from a small village in Bihar, Kumari started learning the art of beautification at the age of 16. Every day for three years, she worked hard to improve her art, save money, and open her own salon.

When COVID-19 hit, Kumari became unemployed, so she stepped up and rented a small room, where she lived and hosted clients. Today she has moved to a bigger space in Central Delhi and business is booming. “If everything goes well, I am going to buy a house for my family in 2025,” she says. Kumari will be the first woman in her family to get her own house.

In London and New York respectively, Hena Khan and Nina Lamba’s salons created legacies of financial circularity and belonging. Both Khan and Lamba started their salons as new immigrants to the West, and over time they created an irreplaceable position in their communities. “People started trusting me and I think seeing this inspired my daughter to join this business,” Lamba said with a smile. Starting this salon was her American dream and at the same time, it also set her daughter up for success.

Similarly, Khan’s London-based salon, Attraction, was his way of reclaiming his plural identity. With four children at home, she had been prioritizing motherhood for years. Wanting more, she started Charm and began training girls from her community to work in salons. Proud of the results of his mentorship, he recently established an academy in the basement of his salon. “I love teaching cosmetology to other girls so they can also serve their community, follow a passion, and support themselves financially,” she shares.

Over the past two years, as I’ve traveled to New York City, Jaipur, Barcelona, ​​and most recently lived in London, South Asian parlors have been a comforting constant. No matter what city I’m in, time stops inside a bustling salon and geography doesn’t matter. Because of their hospitality, broad South Asian aesthetics, and strong sense of community, these salons have a universality that makes them safe spaces.

One of the reasons these places are possible is because of the insecurity, family ties and loyalty present within them. For example, Shubham, owner of Shubham Beauty Parlor in Rani Bagh, Delhi, says: “My favorite part of my job is when my clients and I share our lives and troubles with each other. As I pamper him, we try to solve our problems by talking about them. It gives me great joy to see my clients feel lighter and more beautiful.” In this way, salons turn into therapeutic resources, providing a judgment-free zone for women to support and empower each other .

Riddhi of Riddhi Beauty Salon in London expressed a similar driving force. “As the owner, I believe it is my duty to make sure my girls are doing well mentally and emotionally.” She has daily check-ins with her staff and even only hires family and family friends to ensure an overall environment of love and trust. “Many of our clients are also families,” she adds, “so, our salon sometimes feels like a vibrant living room.”

Moreover, when not related by blood, unshakable loyalty makes customers in the salon, family. Across cities, customers admitted that they have been visiting their chosen salons again and again for years and would not dream of trusting anyone else for their beauty needs. Salon aunties remember every little thing about their clients – how they like their eyebrows arched, nails in shape and hair cut. This personal attention makes women feel understood and seen, turning the salon into a sacred community.

“I only trust Nina with my hair and have been getting my hair colored by her for the last 20 years,” Krona Shah at Nina’s Herbal Spa in New York stressed. Many girls take steps towards womanhood in South Asian beauty parlors. The four walls of your local salon have seen countless girls get their first wax, threading and facial, but, barring that symbolic first time, every time a woman sits in the styling chair she’s a young girl again. With our feet dangling over a chair, we go from tired to exhausted, stretched and ready to take on the world, with the parlor aunties as our fairy godmothers. I’ll never forget the day I waxed my mustache for the first time and crossed the metaphorical threshold of boyhood.

Looking back, I hate that it took patriarchal beauty rituals to make Kaanchi Chopra – @kaanchichopra and I feel like a woman. But, I also think there was a larger, prophetic force at work. They say a woman’s life is determined by social scrutiny, pain and, if you’re lucky, pleasure. Who can inaugurate girls better than a hot wax strip, a kind aunty and cold aloe vera gel?

Beyond patriarchal issues of beauty rituals, salons instill self-care habits and enable intergenerational exchange. Even witnessing and sharing space with different clients in these salons provided girls with an intimate portrait of womanhood to which they might not otherwise have had access. These women talk openly about their bodies, aging, and beauty secrets, helping girls understand and even love their bodies. Moms will share with their daughters the treatments they swear by and together, they create and find beauty regimes that make them feel their best.

In New York’s Brow Zone, the roles were reversed when Caroline took her mom to get threading for the first time. “I usually share beauty tips and tricks with my mom… She’s visiting me from Trinidad now and we always go to the salon when we get together.” Shanique, Caroline’s mom was in her late 70s when she first threaded, reminding us that girlhood has no age limit.

This article was written by London-based editor Pranjal Jain.

