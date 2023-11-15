Giorgio Armani built his legacy with succession planning

By Alyssa Anzolin

MILAN (Reuters) – Giorgio Armani has always maintained a tight grip on the firm he founded, and the Italian fashion king is focused on clear rules on how it should be run after his death.

Armani, 89, remains CEO and effectively the sole shareholder of the business he founded with his late partner in the 1970s, which had a turnover of 2.35 billion euros ($2.5 billion) last year.

Having no children, there has been speculation about the long-term future of Armani’s empire and whether, in an industry dominated by luxury groups, he will be able to maintain the independence he treasures.

But a hitherto obscure 2016 document, held at a notary in Milan and reviewed by Reuters, sets out future governing principles for those inheriting the group, while another document seeks to protect jobs at the firm. Details of issues including.

The first document outlines how his successors should approach a potential stock market listing – although not until five years after his demise – and any potential M&A activity.

As for the Armani look, the document commits them to “exploring an essential, modern, elegant and unfussy style with attention to detail and visibility.”

The document is the result of an extraordinary meeting that Armani called in 2016 to adopt new bylaws for the group that will come into force after his death.

succession plan

Armani’s heirs are expected to include his sister, three other family members who work in the business, long-term associate Pantaleo Dell’Orco and a charitable foundation.

The bylaws divide the company’s share capital into six categories with different voting rights and powers, and were amended in September to create some without voting rights.

Armani Group, which represents the CEO as well as family members mentioned in the document, declined to comment on the document or its contents.

It is not clear from the document how the different blocks of shares will be distributed, but corporate governance experts say the guidelines should ensure a relatively smooth transition by giving the board a central role.

“It’s an organization that minimizes the margin of disagreement between successors,” Guido Corbetta, a professor of corporate strategy at Milan’s Bocconi University, told Reuters.

Armani has a younger sister, Rosanna, two nieces, Silvana and Roberta, as well as a nephew, Andrea Camarena. Dell’Orco is also considered part of the family.

All are currently board members and, apart from Rosanna, all work for the Armani Group.

Silvana and Dell’Orco are design chiefs who have worked closely with Armani for decades, dubbing them “lieutenants of style”.

The 2016 bylaws set out the process for how the board would appoint future female and male style directors at the company known for its classic tailoring.

Roberta heads entertainment and VIP relations, while Camarena is managing director of sustainability.

There are also succession issues at other fashion groups, including LVMH, Europe’s most valuable luxury company. Five children of LVMH CEO and Chairman Bernard Arnault have key management roles at brands in the empire.

lasting legacy

Armani also created a foundation in 2016, which currently holds a small symbolic stake but is set to play a key role in safeguarding the business he founded with Sergio Galeotti before going solo following his partner’s death in 1985. Has been done

The aim is to reinvest capital into charitable causes and maintain Armani’s lasting impact on the group.

The foundation’s bylaws, which were also seen by Reuters, call for managing shareholdings with the aim of value creation, maintaining employment levels and pursuing company values. The Armani Group has approximately 9,000 employees.

The arrangement mirrors the one adopted by Rolex founder Hans Wilsdorf, who left the brand in 1960 to found a foundation that still owns the luxury watch maker.

Armani has always defended the independence of his company and refused mergers, especially with French groups that have swallowed Italian brands such as Gucci, now owned by Kering.

Group bylaws include “a cautious approach to acquisitions aimed only at developing skills that do not exist internally from a market, product or channel perspective”.

They also provide 50% distribution of net profits to shareholders.

Any final stock market listing requires the favorable vote of a majority of directors “not later than the fifth year after the coming into force of this Law”.

Armani Group declined to comment on a potential listing in the medium term.

Bocconi Professor Corbetta said, “The founding principles reflect Armani’s desire to disseminate and expand his idea of ​​a company, a business, a desire for eternity.”

Despite their careful planning, whether Armani’s goals would surpass them would ultimately be beyond their control.

“They (the rules) may restrict the company a little bit and be inconsistent with the huge changes in the market,” Corbetta said.

($1 = 0.9376 euros)

(Reporting by Alyssa Anzoline; Editing by Keith Weir and Alexander Smith)

