(Bloomberg) — Lithium giant SQM has teamed up with Gina Rinehart, Australia’s richest woman, to buy junior miner Azure Minerals for A$1.7 billion ($1.1 billion).

SQM and the iron ore billionaire’s Hancock Prospecting Pte have placed a binding cash offer of AU$3.70 per share for the Perth-based miner, an offer that has been unanimously recommended by Azure’s board. The deal is not subject to any minimum acceptance conditions. It also includes an off-market acquisition offer for a cash consideration of AU$3.65 per share if the arrangement is not successful.

It replaces a separate binding takeover offer made by Chilean miner SQM, which in October won backing for a $1.6 billion deal to buy Azure – an offer that represented a 44% premium to the company’s closing price at the time. Was representing.

Azure shares rose 2.2% in early trading on Tuesday, reaching A$3.71, just above the sweet offer price. The company had requested to halt trading on Monday until an update on the transaction was received.

The deal changed direction shortly after the announcement, with Hancock increasing its stake in Azure to about 18%. She soon joined Mineral Resources Ltd., led by mining giant Chris Ellison, increasing its stake in the lithium miner to 12%.

Hancock and SQM are Azure’s two largest holders, with a collective 37.8% stake in the company.

At least two other major shareholders, Creasy Group and Delphi Group, have indicated they intend to sell all of their shares in the new deal – a move that would result in handing over an additional 23% stake to the new SQM-Hancock joint venture. Creasey owns 40% of Azure’s promising Andover lithium project in Western Australia.

The transaction also builds SQM’s presence outside Chile, where the company’s current operating contract expires in 2030.

The arrangement with Rinehart helps complete the deal at a time when SQM is negotiating a new contract in the Latin American country, under which it will hand over its operations to state-owned Codelco as part of the government’s new public offering. Will give up controlling stake in. -Private model for lithium.

–With assistance from James Attwood and Georgina Mackay.

