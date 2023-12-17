Gildan Welcomes Chris Shackleton to its Board of Directors, with Support from Coliseum Capital Management

Gildan Activewear, Inc.

Chris Shackleton invited to join the board of directors

Coliseum commits to supporting the full slate of Board nominees at the 2024 and 2025 AGMs

Coliseum intends to increase its position with hopes of becoming the largest shareholder

MONTREAL, Dec. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL: TSX and NYSE) (“Gildan” or the “Company”) today announced a backing agreement with Coliseum Capital Management, LLC (“Coliseum”). . , pursuant to which Coliseum will endorse Gildan’s full slate of board nominees at each annual meeting of shareholders through 2024 and 2025. In connection with the Agreement, and following a meeting with members of Gildan’s board of directors, Coliseum currently intends to make additional investments in Gildan through market purchases during the Insider Open Window period. Additionally, Coliseum co-founder and managing partner Chris Shackleton has been invited to join Gildan’s board of directors and has been appointed effective today.

Chris Shackleton said, “It is a privilege to serve on this Board and represent shareholders at this important time. The Coliseum team has long been impressed by Gildan’s business. This agreement is a clear reflection of our strong confidence in the Company’s strategy, leadership, Board and bright future. Gildan is remarkably well positioned, and I look forward to helping the company execute on its growth strategy and drive meaningful shareholder value creation.

Donald C. Berg, Chairman of Gildan’s Board of Directors, said, “We appreciate Coliseum’s long-term partnership, engagement and alignment to support our mutual goal of enhancing long-term shareholder value. Coliseum’s intention to invest further in Gildan is a testament to its confidence in the company’s leadership, board, strategic planning and ability to deliver value.

“We are pleased to welcome Chris Shackleton to Gildan’s Board of Directors. He is a highly experienced director and successful investor who we believe will further strengthen the Board for the benefit of all shareholders,” Mr. Berg said.

Mr. Berg took the opportunity to correct misinformation about the board’s succession plans that has been publicly circulated, “Our succession planning has been a multi-year, careful and thoughtful process that included the former CEO at appropriate times throughout the process. Has gone. This resulted in a well-reasoned rationale for the Board’s unanimous decision to appoint Vince Tyra as the new CEO. “With the support of one of our largest shareholders, we will continue our outreach to other shareholders to ensure that the facts and findings related to the succession process are transparent, as well as the Board’s confidence in Gildan’s trajectory.” Mr. Berg concluded.

The Coliseum has agreed to adhere to certain traditional stoppage and voting commitments in connection with the agreement. A copy of the Agreement will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Christopher S. About Shackleton

Christopher S. Shackleton is the managing partner of Coliseum Capital Management, LLC, which he co-founded in 2005. He has served on the boards of eight public companies. He is currently managing director of Modivcare Inc. and Lazydays Holdings Inc. As well as president of both Universal Technical Institute Inc. Serves as a director on the board of. Previously he was a Director on the boards of LHC Group Inc., Bioscript, Inc., Advanced. Emission Solutions, Inc., Rural/Metro Corp., and Interstate Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Additionally, he currently serves as a trustee for several charitable non-profit organizations. Early in his career, he held positions at Morgan Stanley & Company and Watershed Asset Management LLC. He is a graduate of Yale College.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws and regulations and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, information regarding the endorsement agreements entered into with Coliseum and the expected benefits to the Company and its shareholders. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of conditional or forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “project”, “assume”, “anticipate”. Could. ”, “plan”, “forecast”, “believe”, or “continue”, or the negatives or variations of these terms or similar terminology. All forward-looking information is based on our beliefs as well as assumptions, which are based on information available at that time and based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, results and expected future developments, Other factors are also considered. Appropriate in the circumstances.

Forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and the actual results or events predicted in such forward-looking information may differ materially from actual results or events. Material factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from any conclusions or projections in such forward-looking information include changes in general economic and financial conditions globally or in one or more of the markets we serve; These include, but are not limited to. and our ability to implement our growth strategies and plans.

There can be no assurance that the expectations presented by our forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are intended to provide the reader with a description of management’s expectations regarding the Company’s future financial performance and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Furthermore, unless otherwise stated, the forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, Whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise unless required by applicable law or regulation. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

About Gildan

Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel. The company’s product offering includes activewear, underwear and socks, which are sold to a wide range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters or embellishers, as well as retailers who sell to consumers in their physical stores and/or e-commerce platforms and sell globally. Lifestyle Brand Companies. The company markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America under a diverse portfolio of company-owned brands, including Gildan®, American Apparel®, Comfort Colors®, GOLDTOE®, Peds®, in addition to Under. The Under Armor® brand is granted exclusive distribution rights in the United States and Canada through a sock licensing agreement.

Gildan owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities located primarily in Central America, the Caribbean, North America and Bangladesh. Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labor, environmental and governance practices across its supply chain in accordance with a comprehensive ESG program embedded in the company’s long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its ESG practices and initiatives can be found at www.gildancorp.com.

