Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) is heavily dominated by institutional owners, with ownership of 61% of the shares.

Institutions’ substantial stake in Gilat Satellite Networks means they have a significant influence on the company’s share price.

A total of 10 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership.

The past performance of a company along with ownership data serves to give a strong idea about the prospects of a business

A look at the shareholders of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. ( NASDAQ:GILT ) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the largest number of shares in the company, about 61% to be precise, are institutions. In other words, the group will gain the most (or lose the most) from its investment in the company.

Since institutional people have access to large amounts of capital, their market moves are much more scrutinized by retail or individual investors. As a result, a large amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive characteristic.

Let’s take a closer look at what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Gilat Satellite Networks.

What does institutional ownership tell us about the Gilat Satellite Network?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it is included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Gilat Satellite Networks. This means that the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But like any other person, they can also be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there is always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell the stock quickly. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Gilat Satellite Networks’ historical earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

Since institutional investors own more than half of the issued stock, the board will have to pay attention to their preferences. We note that hedge funds don’t have any meaningful investments in Gilat Satellite Networks. Phoenix Investments & Finance Limited is currently the largest shareholder with 19% of the shares. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders hold 6.5% and 5.0% of the outstanding shares respectively.

Upon further inspection, we found that more than half of the company’s shares are owned by the top 10 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of large shareholders are balanced to some extent by those of smaller shareholders.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock’s expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it may still become more well-known over time.

Internal ownership of Gilat Satellite Network

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and varies between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing at least board members. Company management must answer to the board and the board must represent the interests of shareholders. In particular, sometimes top level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive as it may indicate that the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We note that our data does not show any board members personally holding shares. Not all jurisdictions have the same rules regarding disclosing insider ownership, and it’s possible we’ve missed something here. So you can click here to know more about CEO.

common public ownership

The general public – which also includes retail investors – holds 39% stake in the company, and hence cannot be easily ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

