Gigi says she tried therapy to stay married to Jeannie Mae

By Cedric ‘Big CED’ Thornton

Atlanta entrepreneur and rapper, Jeezy, discusses his efforts to stay married in conversation with actress Nia Long.

Atlanta recording artist and businessman J. Wayne Jenkins, also known as Jeezy, filed for divorce from his wife, talk show host Jeannie Mai, on September 14. The couple recently had a daughter, Monaco Mae Jenkins, and were married for two years. , In a recent interview with actress Nia Long, the “Soul Survivor” rapper admitted to seeking therapy to save his marriage, but also said, “God put me on a different path.”

The video was placed on Jeezy’s YouTube account and was titled, “I Can Forgive… But I Can’t Forget” which also doubles as the album title of his latest project. Both celebrities talked about their recent breakups and important moments in the rapper’s life. He expressed his desire to save the relationship between himself and his future ex-wife and said that the journey was not easy.

“Integrity intact, I can never say anything that doesn’t respect anyone. But I can tell you that it has not been an easy journey. I can tell you I’m sad, I can tell you I’m disappointed, I can tell you I’m uncomfortable,” Gigi told Long.

“But then, God has put me on a different path, and that path involves me taking care of myself, loving myself, and being in the best shape possible. And I can be successful as a person who has been through all the things I’ve been through.”

“I don’t like to fail at anything. I can only be responsible for myself. I can only do what I can do. I can’t expect anyone else to do what I’m doing.”

Jenkins met on a talk show Real in 2018 and then started dating. Three years later, on March 27, 2021, they tied the knot in a private ceremony. They welcomed their daughter into the world on January 11, 2022. The couple reportedly still live together.

Source: www.blackenterprise.com