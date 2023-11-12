Gigi opens up about divorcing Jeannie Mae: ‘I’m disappointed’

Jeezy recently reflected on his split from TV personality Jeannie Mai, saying he was “disappointed” by the end of their marriage.

The rapper told actor Nia Long that his split from Mai “hasn’t been an easy journey” in a sit-down interview released Tuesday — though he didn’t go into details about what led to their breakup.

“I can tell you I’m sad, I can tell you I’m disappointed, I can tell you I’m uncomfortable,” he said of his separation, adding that his focus is on loving himself. Is concentrated.

Although he didn’t mention the former “The Real” co-host by name, Jeezy later shared that he went to therapy with Mai before deciding to call it quits.

Elsewhere in the video, the Atlanta rapper suggested that he has yet to experience unconditional love.

He said, “As I sit here at 46 years old… I can’t honestly tell you that I’ve experienced love, especially not unconditionally.”

Jeannie Mai (left) and Jeezy were photographed during New York Fashion Week on February 7, 2020 in New York City.

Jeezy, whose real name is J. Wayne Jenkins, filed for divorce from Mai in September after two years of marriage.

The couple married in a ceremony at their home in Atlanta in March 2021. The following year they welcomed a daughter, Monaco.

Jeezy released a statement regarding their pending divorce in October.

“The decision to end this chapter of my life was not made on impulse and is a decision taken with a heavy heart,” he said at the time. “Despite this, my love and respect for Jenny remains and the time we spent together holds a precious place in my heart.”

He later said that Monaco was the “best gift” of their relationship.

Mai told People last month that the best advice she got after her breakup with the Atlanta rap star was to focus on loving herself.

“If I love right and in a healthy way, I will not only know what healthy love looks like around me, but I will also know how to pour healthy love into the person who means most to me in my life. What matters is…Monaco,” she said

