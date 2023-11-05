Giga Tesla solar roof in Texas will be the world’s largest when completed

Tesla is slowly deploying a massive set of solar panels on the roof of its Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, which will be the world’s largest when completed, according to a person at the company.

According to a report, during a Travis County Commissioners Court meeting this week, Logan Grant, Tesla’s senior manager of factory engineering, told county officials that Phase 1 of the solar array is complete. Austin Monitor, Grant says that when it is completed, the system will be the largest solar rooftop installation in the world, producing approximately 30 megawatts of power.

“We have completed Phase 1, so we can draw around 10 MW. When it’s all said and done, it will be 30 megawatts, which I think will be the largest rooftop solar in the world,” Grant said during the presentation.

According to Grant and other Tesla executives, the rooftop will include a total of about 70,000 rooftop solar panels across the 10 million square foot factory. The company has used dark-colored solar panels to outline the word “Tesla” on the roof of Giga Texas, and the word is starting to take shape despite the project not being complete yet.

Satellite images taken from space show the solar roof project, which has seen remarkable progress since the factory first began work on it.

You can see some side shots of Tesla’s solar roof installation project in Giga Texas in the latter half of Joe Tegtmeyer’s video, taken earlier this week.

Currently, Tesla produces the Model Y SUV in Giga Texas, and the automaker is also producing the upcoming Cybertruck at this location.

Tesla is also expanding the Giga Texas production facility to include electric vehicle (EV) battery production and cathode manufacturing, according to Rohan Patel, the automaker’s senior global director of public policy and business development.

“The first large-scale US battery manufacturing is happening here and the first US cathode manufacturing – which is the most expensive part of the battery – is happening in Giga Texas,” Patel said during the presentation.

The automaker is currently working on Phase 2 of the facility’s 4680 battery cell facility, with hopes of adding four more production lines by late 2024.

Source: www.teslarati.com