GiftCard Partners, Inc. Once again named one of the National Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in 2023

The competition identifies and honors organizations that demonstrate a commitment to excellence in their human resources practices and employee enrichment.

GiftCard Partners, Inc. has spent nearly two decades providing custom gift card program management services for retail brands and solutions to increase employee engagement with gift card incentives.

“2023 continues to be a year of growth for GiftCard Partners as we continue to expand our employee and employee offerings as a fully remote company,” says CEO Deborah Merkin.

“To be recognized year after year on a national and local (Boston) level is an incredible honor and I am so proud of our entire team and what each of them brings to the organization. The current Giftcard Partners team is honestly our most impressive group to date. They work day and night to put customers first, and as a company, we continue to balance and support their professional and personal growth.”

This marks the 10th time that GiftCard Partners has been named as one of the National Best and Brightest Companies to Work For and the sixth time as one of Boston’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For .

GiftCard Partners, Inc. Is a certified women-owned business (WBENC, WOSB). For more information about GiftCard Partners and the services they provide, visit https://www.giftcardpartners.com.

