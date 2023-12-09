Gift giving during the holidays increases interest in relationships between men and women

According to a new study, holiday gift giving may be a major source of stress for couples, with men more likely to feel higher levels of pressure and have larger expectations.

Overall, “deciding on a budget” and “going over budget” for gifts were the top holiday stressors on relationships, with 30% of respondents in a recent Bread Financial survey of 2,000 U.S. consumers citing both factors. Feeling pressure to spend too much and expecting big gifts can also create a rift between couples.

The survey outlines the challenges that come with holiday spending, but it also offers insights that can help couples deal with conflict.

Nick Antonelli, CMO of Bread Financial, said: “The findings highlight the prevalence of gender dynamics, financial pressures and secret spending, providing valuable insights for individuals pursuing relationships during the festive season.” “By understanding these dynamics, readers can proactively address potential issues, promote open communication, and make informed decisions about their finances to reduce stress and bring more joy to their holidays “

The study found that 41% of men felt more pressure from their partners to spend money, compared to 26% of women. (Photo: Getty Creative) (DG Images via Getty Images)

‘Display your provider role’

Overall, about a third of study participants said they felt pressure to spend more than they wanted to, with men feeling the most. The study found that 41% of men felt more pressure from their partners to spend money, compared to 26% of women.

This led to large purchases and secrecy. For example, 3 out of 5 men have hidden vacation expenses from their partners. Of those, a third spent more than $1,000 on mystery holiday shopping. Meanwhile, only 9% of women said the same.

At the same time, the expectations of men were also high. The study found that 31% of men expect an extravagant gift from their significant other, while only 15% of women feel the same way. Meanwhile, 12% of women said they were financially inconsistent with their partners when it came to holiday spending, while 5% of men said the same.

“Around the holidays, men may feel the need to demonstrate their provider role by spending more, expecting extravagant gifts,” said Travis Sholin, a family wealth advisor and financial therapist at Keystone Financial Services, who was not involved in the study. ” “And women may think more about expectations for being a thoughtful gift giver, and may not expect the same in return.”

‘A red flag’ for young adults

In some relationships, the stress over gift giving reaches breaking point – especially among young adults.

The study found that 11% of Gen Z and 10% of Millennial single respondents said holiday gifts caused them to break up with their partner, while 14% of Gen Z and 12% of Millennial singles said holiday gifts They have been released during this time. Gift.

Nearly a third of Gen Z and Millennial singles said they have broken up with someone — or will break up with someone — to avoid giving a holiday gift.

But a large portion of these younger generations also delay breakups for the sake of gifts.

Still, giving gifts can also delay a breakup. The study revealed that 40% of Gen Z and 31% of millennial singles have waited or would wait to break up with someone in order to get a holiday gift.

(Photo: Getty Creative) (JGI/Tom Grill via Getty Images)

Similarly, 32% of Gen Z and 30% of millennial singles felt guilty about staying in a relationship after receiving an expensive gift.

“Usually a red flag is that you’re going to break up with someone for a gift, but also be with someone for a bigger gift,” Sholin said. “There’s a psychological aspect to it that ‘this person can be a good provider and a good partner for a long time’, and that can have some impact on how they think and whether they think they should stay in that relationship. Should it or not.”

Think about ‘financial transparency’

Even though survey respondents hated budgeting, Sholin said couples should still budget for the holidays — to set expectations and keep everyone financially secure.

“You don’t want to put a lot of money on a credit card that you then have to work to pay off,” Sholin said. “So having a budget that is realistic, that won’t put a financial strain on your family, is always a good thing.”

Sholin also recommends that couples be as transparent as possible with their partners about their finances, especially during the holiday season. He encouraged active listening and it was important for partners to let each other know that they were listening to what the other was saying.

“Financial transparency,” he said. “If couples openly discuss their budget and spending expectations ahead of time, they can avoid some of the stress caused by hidden expenses.”

Finally, he reminded couples struggling to manage holiday spending that they are not alone, and the problem can be managed.

“Financial issues are the biggest stressors in relationships,” he said. “And so if you can avoid creating those tensions by having the conversation ahead of time, it’s always going to be beneficial to your relationships and your finances.”

Dylan Kroll is a Yahoo Finance reporter.

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com