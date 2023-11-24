GIC-backed AESC targets USD 10 billion valuation in new round

A finished battery for a Nissan Leaf automobile at the Envision AESC Holding Ltd. battery manufacturing facility inside the Nissan Motor Company plant in Sunderland, UK, on ​​Thursday, July 1, 2021. (Ian Forsyth/Bloomberg)

By Alfie Chew, Manuel Begorri and Dong Cao

(Bloomberg) — AESC Group is targeting a valuation of about $10 billion in its latest funding round, according to people familiar with the matter, as the Asian maker of batteries used in electric vehicles looks to boost growth.

AESC, which is controlled by Chinese clean energy firm Envision Group, is looking to raise about US$1.5 billion from private investors in a Series C round, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is not public.

The ideas are preliminary and details such as fundraising size and valuation could still change, the people said. Representatives for AESC and Envision declined to comment.

Bloomberg News reported last month that the Japan-based company is working with advisors on a Series C round and talking to anchor investors including global automakers. People familiar with the matter said the new round would serve as a stepping stone to an initial public offering in the US.

According to its website, AESC develops and manufactures high-performance batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company’s major production facilities are in countries such as the US, UK, France, Spain, China and Japan. Its customers include some of the world’s largest car manufacturing companies.

AESC was originally the electric battery operations and production facilities of Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor Company. In 2019, Shanghai-based Envision acquired a controlling stake in the battery maker for an undisclosed amount. Nissan retained a minority stake.

Envision raised over $1 billion from Sequoia Capital, Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte and Primavera Capital in 2021 to help accelerate the pace of energy transition through strategic partnerships.

