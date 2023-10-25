L’Arc de Triomphe, wrapped fabric and rope being reused to create a shade shelter , [+] 2024 olympics. Wolfgang Volz/Christo and Jean-Claude Foundation

If the heat waves that have scorched southern Europe this summer are any indication, tourists heading to Paris for the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics could be in for some serious trouble. How If next summer is the same as last summer, will the crowds stay calm?

Some, at least, can find respite in shade shelters fashioned from repurposed materials from L’Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped, a public art installation by the late avant-garde artists Christo and Jean-Claude. His project involved Paris’ famous monument being covered in approximately 270,000 square feet of shiny silver-blue fabric, held together by approximately 9,845 feet of red rope.

The cloth and rope, both made of polypropylene, a recyclable thermoplastic polymer, are being reborn as large-scale tents for the Olympics and other public events in and around Paris.

“This is a very good example of the art world’s ability to adapt to climate challenges,” Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said in a statement shared by global environmental organization Parlay for the Oceans, a partner in the recycling effort.

Recycling of polypropylene fabric used to wrap the Arc de Triomphe. Parley for Oceans/Christo and Jean-Claude Foundation

July set historic temperature records across the US, Europe and China, with researchers saying the extreme heat would have been “almost impossible” without human-induced climate change. Paris topped 95 degrees Fahrenheit as recently as Sept. 9, and officials there are already keeping a close eye on weather trends ahead of next year’s Olympics.

Christo and Jeanne-Claude, a husband and wife team, repeatedly reused, recycled and recycled materials, including pieces of rope and fabric, to wrap Berlin’s Reichstag in 1995 in another of their The construction project was besieged for the wrapped Reichstag.

Carpenters and steel producers have already reclaimed the wood and steel from L’Arc de Triomphe, rappelled, according to Parley for the Oceans, which has taken charge of giving new life to the fabric and rope. A Parley representative says the group doesn’t yet know how many tents the recycling effort will yield, or how big they will be.

French military commander and political leader Napoleon Bonaparte commissioned the 164-foot Arc de Triomphe in 1806 following his victory at the Battle of Austerlitz. This arch honors French military achievements.

Christo and Jeanne-Claude first conceived of wrapping the triumphal structure in fabric in 1961, when Christo lived near the symbolic monument – ​​and was fascinated by it. But it took decades for the pair’s vision to be realized on the western side of the Champs-Élysées. Finished following Christo’s death in 2020 at the age of 84 (Jean-Claude died in 2009), the installation opened for public viewing for 16 days in September 2021, and according to Parley for the Oceans, It received 6 million views individually.

Red rope, wrapped, from L’Arc de Triomphe is cut into smaller pieces as part of a recycling effort. , [+] Parley Courtesy of Oceans/Christo and Jean-Claude Foundation

Visiting the site two years ago, “I saw a flag of rebellion, an encouragement that seemingly impossible ideas can become reality, if we pursue them without wavering, without giving up, and by staying positive and optimistic,” says designer Cyril Gutsch. , CEO and Founder of Parle for the Oceans said in a statement.

Not everyone had such an enthusiastic reaction – one French politician called the covered monument a ‘ “Trash bags on the Arc de Triomphe.”

The light of the eyes or the magic of the eyes, L’Arc de Triomphe Wrapped will live on, hopefully wrapping overheated Olympic spectators in a welcome cloak of coolness.