Giant progress of the Kates of Białystok

The noble idea of ​​Center for Agricultural Technology and Entrepreneurial Studies (CATES) under the visionary and futuristic administration of Professor Jeremiah Ojediran stands out as one of the most innovative and solution providing, practical features of Bells University of Technology, Ota, Ogun State. Came. , the current vice chancellor of the country’s first private university of technology.

Since the first bold step taken to bring the brilliant concept to life, many practical partnerships and achievements have been recorded as inspired by Dr. John Abiodun Daramola, Associate Professor of Fish Processing and Utilization. Incidentally, he is acting. Head of the Department of Agriculture and Agricultural Technology, (AAT-COLFAST) as well as Acting Director, Center for Agricultural Technology and Entrepreneurship Studies (CATES).

For example, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between CATES and the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) during the 2020/2021 academic session. That memorable and momentous partnership took place on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta.

In order to strengthen the relationship and capacity development plan between the two institutions, CATES has brought to the attention of IITA to take some personnel (staff and students) of Bells University of Technology to participate in the training programs scheduled under the TAAT programme, free of charge. attracted! There is no doubt that this is a very commendable initiative.

As one of the attractive benefits of the partnership, the arrangement for request/purchase of cassava stems and plantain/banana suckers for planting on CATES allotted plots is on top gear. He is within Obasanjo Farm, Ota.

It would be recalled that IITA had also participated in the CATES Virtual Workshop through Deputy DG – Dr. Kenton Dashiell on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

Yet within the same academic session, another partnership was formed with Obasanjo Farms (OFN) of Ota, Nigeria in Ogun State. CATES was able to identify four key potential areas as a starting point for collaboration with Obasanjo Farms Nigeria. These are in the following important areas: Poultry Technology; Aquaculture; Cassava Farm and Mushroom Culture.

It is interesting to note that till date, the poultry sector (from day-old to table size) has become fully operational. Based on the above, 15 acres of land was requested by CATS for a demonstration/research/commercial farm within Obasanjo Farm, Ota. However, 6.871 acres of land (for biosecurity reasons) has been released for cultivation in the interim in four different locations outside the production unit. There is promise and possibility of more to come over time.

In addition, a list of key operational areas and experts from OFN’s eleven farms has been communicated to CATS for further cooperation and working relationships. This turns out to be another aspect of the partnership that is commendable.

With an effort to broaden the scope of human capacity building in the region, CATES organized Virtual Workshop, Series 1 on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. It started at 11 am on Zoom. Tagged as “Opportunities in Agriculture, Agri-Business and Agro-Engineering” it turned out to be an eye-opener for those willing to listen and learn about the immense benefits inherent in the food security sector.

While one of the guest speakers, Dr. Jamiu Adeyemo, Executive Director of Obasanjo Group of Farms, spoke on “Entrepreneurial Opportunities in GreekBusiness”, Dr. Kenton Dashiell, Deputy Director General, Partnerships for Delivery, International Institute for Tropical Agriculture, Ibadan spoke. On “Opportunities in Agriculture”,

Professor Christopher Akinbile, former Associate Director, Entrepreneurship, Center for Entrepreneurship and Gender Issues in Science and Technology (CEGIST), FUTA was also not left out. He also gave a brilliant presentation on “Possibilities of Agricultural Engineering”.

Among the discussants were Prof. Obe Ogunmoyela, Professor of Food Science and Technology, BelStec and Founder/Executive Director of Consumer Advocacy for Food Safety and Nutrition Initiative (CAFSANI), Prof. OM Arigbede, Professor and Director of Ruminant Nutrition and Feed Science. , INHURD (FUNAB) as well as Dr. Okafor, Senior Lecturer and Expert Business Strategy and Entrepreneurship, Białystok.

The vegetable farm was launched by Vamiès Vineyard Agric during the 2021/2022 academic session. company; Behind the dump site at Bell’s University of Technology, Ota. Good enough, the MOU was signed, and the farm is producing various species of vegetables for local and international markets.

A one hectare irrigated banana farm is also being maintained by Hydromart Integrated Limited. It was established within the Obasanjo Farm, Ota and funded by Bells University of Technology, Ota. MOU has been signed and bananas/suckers are already being sold to recoup the investment made.

Similarly, pilot plots of maize farm were started on the land space between Bells University and Bells Secondary School gate. This is also funded by the university. The second phase of maize cultivation has begun and is soon to reach maturity.

Through a partnership between CATES and Bells Consult Ltd., plastic tanks were purchased for experimental fish farming on the campus. It has triple benefits for training, research and business purposes

Bells University was visited by representatives of Solis/Sonalika farm equipment company from India. He was on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 for possible cooperation in marketing and maintenance of tractors for agricultural activities.

Moving forward, CATES encouraged some students from Bells University of Technology, Ota to register and participate in the Global Food Systems Competition and most recently the SOTLAN Essay Competition, in which Bells placed first, second and third respectively. Such excellent academic achievement deserves appreciation.

As an intervention, rapid response and analysis was carried out at the Microbiology Laboratory of Bells University of Technology, Ota within 48 hours (15-17 April) of infection of poultry birds at Obasanjo Farm, Ota, Nigeria, and appropriate antibiotics were recommended. Went. Make.

And as part of major steps taken during the 2022/2023 academic session, CATES gained affiliation to the “Anuoluwapoe Farmers Group”. The meetings of the two agriculture-based institutions are coordinated by the former. The training for farmers in Ado-Odo Ota LGA was conducted on October 27, 2023 by officials of the Ogun State Ministry of Agriculture through OGADEP and OCP Nigeria.

Another MoU was signed during a two-day boot camp for Masters students in Agribusiness organized by Cates-Bells and Rome Business School, Nigeria. It came into effect between Friday, September 22 and Saturday, September 23, 2023.

In addition, CATES supported the establishment and opening of the College of Food, Agricultural Sciences and Technology (COLFAST) and the Department of Agriculture and Agricultural Technology; With options in Agricultural Science, Agribusiness, Fisheries and Aquaculture.

Another fascinating activity of CATES was its presence at the launch of the “Semi-Autotrophic Hydroponic (SAH) Facility for Cassava Stem Multiplication” at Obasanjo Farms and International Institute of Tropical Agriculture, Nigeria at Akinley, Abeokuta Expressway on Friday, January 20, 2023.

Similarly, it was at the memorable Second Regional Conference on Aquaculture in West Africa with the theme: “Sustainable Aquaculture Development for Livelihoods in West Africa” which was held between May 15 and 17, 2023 at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library and Federal . University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria.

An important point is that OFN, Owiwi was visited by the CATES team; Soilless Farm Lab Village, Awo and Aglob Development Centre, Shasha, Lagos for linkages and opportunities between 18th to 20th July, 2023.

Of all these positive contributions to the country’s food value chain, CATES has played a vital role as a catalyst in its timely intervention, especially now when food inflation in the country has crossed 30%. Therefore, it must continue to bridge the gap between theory and practical benefits for mankind, even as we urge us to maintain the good work done so far, and even more in the years to come.

Source: businessday.ng