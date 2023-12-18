Giant mortgage and loan company suffers data breach, affecting 14 million people

If you’ve ever purchased a home with the help of mortgage and loan firm Mister Cooper, there’s a good chance that your personal information has been stolen by cyber criminals.

TechCrunch first reported that Mr. Cooper recently suffered a catastrophic data breach. The breach in October is said to have affected 14.6 million people.

Mister Cooper, formerly of Nationstar Mortgage, is considered one of the nation’s largest mortgage and loan companies. The company, which was founded in 1994, currently handles home ownership services for about 4 million people, according to its website. However, the recent cyber attack on the company has affected not only current but also former customers. The company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that the breach affected “all of our current and former customers.” The total number affected includes more than 14 million people, a separate filing said.

What customer information was compromised in the breach? In his own words, Mr. Cooper says the breach included a treasure trove of customer data points, including their “name, address, phone number, Social Security number, date of birth, bank account number.”

In his data breach filing with the Maine Attorney General’s office, Mr. Cooper noted that it appeared that malicious actors were inside his systems for a few days before company officials caught the intrusion.

“Through our investigation, we determined that there was unauthorized access to certain of our systems between October 30, 2023, and November 1, 2023. During this period, we identified that files containing personal information were obtained by an unauthorized party ” Additional details about the attack have not been shared at this time.

When contacted for comment by Gizmodo, a representative for Mr. Cooper shared a brief statement from Jay Bray, Chairman and CEO of Mr. Cooper Group: “We take our role as a mortgage company very seriously, And there is nothing more important to us. than maintaining the trust of our customers. I want you to know how sorry I am for any worry or disappointment this has caused. Making the homeownership journey as easy as possible is our top priority, and we want to make it right for our customers.”

A statement about the breach on the company’s website said the company is providing two years of free credit monitoring and identity protection services to affected customers. “We will notify customers directly and provide them with enrollment instructions for free identity protection services,” the statement said.

Source: gizmodo.com