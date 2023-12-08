Giant cave in Kentucky reveals 300-million-year-old shark species

Life reconstruction of Strigilodus tolsone. benji pesnoe

Kentucky, a state not typically associated with marine discoveries, has become the focal point of an important marine paleontological discovery. Fossilized teeth of a 300 million year old shark species known as Strigilodus tolsone, were recently discovered in Mammoth Cave National Park, providing a fascinating glimpse of the ancient seas that once covered the region. “we are [so] “I am excited to announce the discovery of our first new shark species at Mammoth Cave,” said Barclay Trimble, Mammoth Cave Superintendent.

,Strigilodus tolsone was a type of extinct shark that is more closely related to modern ratfish than to other modern sharks and rays,” explain paleontologist John-Paul Hodnett and his colleagues at the National Park Service and the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission. Deep-sea ratfish are similar in their diet, hovering over the ocean floor for shrimp, clams, worms, seastars, and small fish. Belonging to a now extinct group of petalodonts, or “petal-toothed” sharks, Strigilodus tolsone Ardent spoon- or petal-shaped teeth, arranged in a fan-like structure; The dentition featured a prominent central tooth surrounded by three smaller teeth, progressively decreasing in size. The specimens collected represent the complete state of teeth found in both adult and juvenile individuals of the newly discovered species. Featuring a single rounded curved cusp, each tooth was adept at biting and holding hard-shelled prey, while the tooth had an elongated structure with ridges on the inner or tongue side, designed for efficient crushing. This unique dental configuration suggests a diet that included mollusks, bivalves, soft-bodied insects, and small fish. This species was found in Ste. Genevieve Formation rock layer in Mammoth Cave National Park and is named in honor of Mammoth Cave guide Kelly Tolson.

Although Kentucky no longer has direct access to the ocean at the time Strigilodus tolsoneThis area was submerged under a shallow tropical sea. This period, approximately 340 to 320 million years ago, aligns with the chapter of Earth’s history when the continents were in constant motion. Pangea (the continent that would later combine North America, South America, Africa, Europe, and other landmasses) was still in the process of forming. Then, Kentucky found itself immersed in the ebb and flow of ancient seas that eventually became the familiar continent. As the land changed through geological eras, remnants of this submerged history were preserved, waiting for scientists to unravel the secrets hidden within the layers of time.

Mammoth Cave National ParkMammoth Cave National Park getty

The discovery of 300 million-year-old extinct shark teeth from a previously unknown species is a significant milestone in paleontology research. “Teams of geologists, paleontologists, park staff and volunteers have been hard at work identifying and collecting fossils inside the cave since the inventory of fossil resources began in 2019,” Trimble said. “Their important research allows us to better understand the scope, significance, distribution and management issues associated with the fossil record found within Mammoth Cave.”

The unprecedented findings were publicly announced on October 11, National Fossil Day. The discovery is reported in a paper in the journal historical biology,