‘Ghost’ walks past 238-year-old ‘haunted’ New Hampshire restaurant

By Martha Williams for DailyMail.com 14:30 21 October 2023, updated 16:23 21 October 2023

A ‘haunted’ 238-year-old restaurant saw a ‘ghost’ floating at its door

The Library Restaurant in New Hampshire has a long history of hauntings

Locals quickly backed up the restaurant’s claims with similar horror stories

The owners of an 18th century restaurant believe a ‘ghost’ has been caught on camera, with locals flocking to visit with their own horror stories about the establishment.

The Library Restaurant in Portsmouth, New Hampshire uploaded a video from their CCTV earlier this week that showed a ‘ghost’ walking past their restaurant.

Staff say the spirit set off a motion detector while swimming and they do not believe the picture could have just been a car light or a gust of wind.

The restaurant at the Rockingham Hotel has a long history of hauntings that has been documented in detail over the years. It is described as ‘a beautiful 1785 mansion, set as a club backdrop for steakhouse fare, wine and a buzzy bar scene.’

The 238-year-old business is known to be a hot-spot for high-profile politicians – including Presidents George Washington, Franklin Pierce, James K. Polk, Theodore Roosevelt, Chester Arthur, William Taft, and John F. Kennedy.

The restaurant wrote: ‘Our building – the Rockingham – is known for its ghosts and particularly the one in the library basement.

‘Last night, for the first time, this camera action captured on video outside the window in the dark of night triggered our motion detector alarms inside the building.

‘Inside motion detectors can’t see what the outside cameras see! It’s not the car lights – because you can see how the others are raised and there is no horizontal wind blowing. So what could it be!

‘Make whatever you want but this has never happened before! ‘Spooky coincidence for the time of year?’

The hair-raising footage has attracted a lot of attention – especially from local customers, who shared their ghost stories about the ‘haunted’ restaurant.

One Facebook user said: ‘The woman in the white dress. Some residents claimed to have seen him in the hallway. One wrote a poem about his experience.’

Many people said that the women’s bathroom in the restaurant is haunted.

One comment said: ‘I have been to the library several times, and I assure you there is a female ghost in the lower level bathroom area’ and another shared the same claim, saying, ‘She is definitely a There are ghosts and I saw a lot of them. I lived across the street. The women’s restroom in the library is haunted.

But one of the skeptics tried to refute the claims, writing: ‘So do we want to talk about the time jump cut in the video during ‘Bhoot’? Or that the timecode in the upper right corner goes from 02:29:30 to 02:31:04? But yes, totally legitimate, paranormal behavior ‘caught on camera.’

One man – a regular at the historic joint – speculated: ‘Fog? (Or Dave is smoking!)’

Another asked: ‘What should I watch?’

Many viewers were convinced that the ‘ghost’ was actually fog, wind or steam.

According to HauntedHouses.com the Rockingham Hotel is believed to be haunted by the entity of Sarah Shelbourne Langdon or the entity of a drowning victim.

Shelbourne Langdon was the daughter of a wealthy merchant who married Woodbury Langdon – who built a three-story mansion on the site of the present Rockingham building as a living space for his bride and their 10 children.

His family home burned down in the Great Fire of 1781 and he rebuilt it to become ‘the most beautiful brick house in New England’.

Langdon – who served as New Hampshire’s senator for a year in 1779 – eventually sold his home and it became a public house – where it sold wine, served food and provided public rooms for events and occasions. Used to present. In 1833 it became a hotel.

Shelbourne Langdon apparently had an affair with the flamboyant John Paul Jones – and small town gossip led to public opinion finding her guilty of adultery.

Because the ‘entities’ reportedly become restless when declared guilty – they want to clear their names in the world before moving on to ‘the light and peace of the next world’.

For this reason Shelbourne Langdon is believed to haunt the Rockingham Hotel by wandering the halls and spending time in the Library Restaurant – where women have heard her rustling in the bathroom stalls.

The ‘ghost’ of a drowning victim is seen roaming the hotel, carrying with it the ‘strong smell of the sea’ – which was the last place she stayed before she drowned.

According to guests – she is a friendly and welcoming entity that pops up into residents’ apartments and condos and appears in hallways before disappearing through the nearest wall.

