Ghost kitchens were supposed to revolutionize restaurants. They are crashing. cnn business

Big investors, celebrity chefs and chains rushed to open ghost kitchens during the pandemic, and they were expected to make up more than 20% of the restaurant industry by 2025. But ghost kitchens are now collapsing.

Last week, Kitchen United, which raised $175 million in funding and was backed by Kroger, announced it would sell or close all of its locations. The startup ran delivery-only restaurants by sharing cooking space from inside Kroger stores, malls and even chain restaurants.

A ghost kitchen is a simple commercial kitchen with no food options. Sometimes called cloud kitchens, dark kitchens, or virtual kitchens, ghost kitchens fulfill online orders from delivery apps like Grubhub and Uber Eats. Several dozen menus may come from the same ghost kitchen, and customers often have no idea that they are not ordering from a restaurant with a real, physical location.

Ghost kitchens have existed for years, but they gained momentum during the pandemic. They were seen as a salvation for the restaurant industry during the height of the pandemic, and they expanded when dine-in restaurants closed and online ordering became the primary option for customers. More than 70,000 restaurants closed permanently due to the pandemic.

Many restaurant owners and investors believe that ghost kitchens are a cheaper way to start or grow their business than a sit-down dining room. Ghost kitchens also offered larger chains a way to test new menu concepts, items, and brands with lower rent and less labor.

“Coming out of the pandemic, a lot of restaurants closed. There was a lot of vacant restaurant real estate, especially in cities. The hope was that this valuable real estate could be utilized,” said restaurant consultant John Gordon. “The chain wanted to introduce new products in a cost-effective way.”

Wendy’s released plans to open 700 ghost kitchens in 2021 with startup Reef Technology. CloudKitchens, the ghost kitchen startup started by Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick, bought more than 40 properties in two dozen cities for $130 million. Applebee’s launched Cosmic Wings, which served Cheeto-flavored chicken wings.

It turns out that the concept of ghost kitchens has puzzled many customers, who can’t find the restaurant on a map, don’t get to see it in person where their food is prepared, or can’t get a hold of their order. Please report problems with. Some customers felt “foolish” and “stupid” when they discovered that they had ordered from what they thought was a small restaurant, which turned out to be a large chain using ghost kitchen techniques.

As people began to return to restaurants, “the mysterious dining world of virtual restaurants wasn’t as necessary,” said Stephen Zagor, a restaurant industry consultant and assistant professor at Columbia Business School. “We care a lot about what my restaurant is about and how fresh and delicious the food is.”

He said, while people are happy to order from off-the-shelf delivery apps, they want food from restaurants — not from technology companies they don’t recognize to sell food.

People have turned to eating at restaurants in person and ordering through drive-thru, and delivery growth has stalled from its pandemic height. Additionally, many consumers are turning away from food delivery due to high prices and delivery fees.

Transparency and quality issues have also been a major problem for ghost kitchens.

The National Restaurant Association found in a survey this year that consumers prefer ordering from brick-and-mortar restaurants, with 70% of diners saying it is important for their food to come from a publicly accessible, physical location.

“There was no identity or marketing behind the haunted kitchen. As a result, sales were very low,” John Gordon said.

The business side of running a ghost kitchen has also been challenging. Ghost kitchens rely on third-party delivery companies to deliver orders. Third-party providers charge a fee, which can be as high as 30%.

Local health departments have also struggled to inspect and regulate ghost kitchens.

And the online delivery market is saturated. Uber Eats cracked down on ghost kitchens this year and removed thousands of listings that were crowding the site.

So the restaurant has closed its ghost kitchen and the funding for the concept has dried up.

Wendy’s abandoned its ghost kitchen plans earlier this year, Applebee’s shuttered Cosmic Wings, and Kalanick’s CloudKitchen laid off its staff this fall. Butler Hospitality, which operated ghost kitchens for the hotel industry, also closed.

It’s the latest example of how businesses like Zoom, Peloton and Instacart that were booming during the pandemic have faltered as consumers returned to old habits.

“It was a pandemic discussion,” Gordon said.

