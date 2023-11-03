Ghana’s entrepreneurial talent shines at ABH 2023: Meet the top 10 finalists

At the heart of the African entrepreneurship landscape, the Africa Business Heroes (ABH) Awards Competition (

) is celebrating its 5th anniversary, and it’s time to celebrate Ghana’s entrepreneurial talent.

This philanthropic initiative, sponsored by the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Philanthropy, is on a mission to identify, inspire and support the next generation of African entrepreneurs spanning all sectors.

But it’s not just about honoring outstanding entrepreneurs; It is about building a sustainable and inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem for the future of our continent. In addition to substantial grant money for the top 10 finalists, participants gain access to valuable resources designed to accelerate their business.

These resources include targeted and practical business training programs, guidance from distinguished business leaders, extensive exposure and recognition through media and social media, and networking opportunities with fellow entrepreneurs and potential investors from across Africa.

ABH’s mission goes beyond just financial aid; It aims to provide a platform where entrepreneurs can showcase their talent, share their innovative business ideas and serve as inspiring examples to others considering entrepreneurship as a viable career path.

Ghana’s participation in the ABH Awards competition dates back to the inception of the program in 2019. Over the years, this charitable Pan-African initiative has become a beacon of hope for Ghanaian entrepreneurs and has consistently showcased Ghanaian innovation and talent over the years through spotlighting businesses. Leaders participating in the annual awards competition.

Since 2019, Ghana has produced three extraordinary entrepreneurs who have made it into the ABH Top 10 winners for 2020, 2021 and 2022 respectively. Specifically, they have received grants totaling over US$330,000, equivalent to over 3.9 million Ghana cedi. Mr. Abdulai A. These notable entrepreneurs, including Dasana, Ms. Violet Amoabeng and Mr. Prince Agbata, have consistently represented Ghana on the Pan-African and global entrepreneurship platform.

2023 marks the 5th anniversary of this Pan-African philanthropic initiative in which Ghana’s entrepreneurial talent continues to shine. This year’s edition, which attracted a record-breaking 27,267 applicants from all 54 African countries, featured two outstanding Ghanaian entrepreneurs, Mr. Andrew Taki-Appiah, Founder of Zipay Ghana Limited, and Ms. Christina Gisun, CEO and Co-Founder of SomaLife. Ltd. achieved the prestigious position among the Top 10 Outstanding African Entrepreneurs.

Founder of ZPay Ghana Limited, Mr. Andrew Takie-Appiah, operates an award-winning fintech company specializing in remittances, facilitating transfers from partner mobile transfer operators to various destinations in 20 African countries. ZyPay’s wallet system is accessible on basic phones, device and network-agnostic, and promotes financial inclusion. They have created employment opportunities for over 60,000 women and youth serving 20 African markets with a customer base of 1.3 million.

Ms. Christina Gisun, CEO and Co-Founder of SomaLife Limited, is a social enterprise champion in Ghana using cutting-edge software to uplift smallholder farmers. SomaLife improves both the quality and quantity of rural smallholder farmers’ produce, connecting them with global food and cosmetic manufacturers offering premium prices. Their software, TreeSeet, guarantees transparency and traceability in all transactions, with revenues generated from quality and traceable commodities such as shea nuts, shea butter and soybeans sourced from 50,000 digital Ghanaian farmers.

In addition to notable Ghanaian entrepreneurs, Andrew Takyi-Appiah and Christina Gisun, the ABH 2023 Top 10 finalists include an impressive range of other innovators from different African countries. These outstanding entrepreneurs are Ms. Bola Bardet, CEO and Co-Founder of Susu from Benin; Mr. Ayman Bazaar, CEO and Co-Founder of Sprints from Egypt; Mr. Thomas Njeru, CEO and Co-Founder of Pula Advisors Limited from Kenya; Mr. Ismail Belkhayat, CEO and Founder of Chari, representing Morocco; Mr. Ikpeme Neto, CEO and Founder of WellHealth Technologies from Nigeria; Mr. Albert Munyabugingo, CEO and Co-Founder of Vuba Vuba Africa Limited from Rwanda; Ms Nthabiseng Mosia, CMO and Co-Founder of Easy Solar from South Africa; and Mr. Theo Baloyi, CEO and Founder of Bathu from South Africa. These entrepreneurs have demonstrated exemplary achievements and dedication in their respective countries and industries, thereby shaping the landscape of entrepreneurship in Africa.

In November, two Ghanaian entrepreneurs; Andrew and Christina, as well as the rest of the top 10 finalists, will compete for a share of a substantial $1.5 million grant to further their groundbreaking venture. It is a testament to the energy, innovation and entrepreneurial potential that Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba Group and the Jack Ma Foundation, saw during his first visit to Africa in 2017. It is also an affirmation of the immense entrepreneurial talent that Africa has at large. make Offer.

Call to Action: Join the celebration of the Pan-African entrepreneurial community at the ABH 2023 Summit and Grand Finale!

The ABH Summit and Grand Finale to be held on November 23 and 24, 2023 at the Kigali Convention Centre, Rwanda, will be a landmark event for Africa and will be the platform where two Ghanaian entrepreneurs and other visionary finalists in the ABH Top 10 will present. His innovative ideas for global business giants. The event will determine who the Top 3 winners are, with first place taking home $300,000, second taking home $250,000, and third taking home $150,000. The top 10 remaining finalists will each receive a share of $100,000, and the award will provide $10,000 to each of the top 10 finalists for training programs. This is an opportunity to see Ghanaian entrepreneurs, Andrew Taki-Appiah and Christina Gisun, pitch their business ideas to global business giants.

This year’s ABH Top 10 Entrepreneurs have been carefully selected from a diverse pool of applications spanning all 54 African countries. They represent a wide range of industries, including agriculture, education, energy, financial services, health care, manufacturing and retail.

Ghana has consistently represented itself brilliantly at the ABH Awards competition, and it is time for Ghanaians to come together and show their support. ABH calls on Ghanaians, no matter your location, to register and be part of the event. It is also accessible virtually, allowing the entire continent and world to participate. Register today and be part of Ghana and Africa’s entrepreneurial success: ABH 2023 Grand Finale Registration

The ABH Summit and Grand Finale promises to gather one of the largest entrepreneurial communities from across Africa and beyond. Business leaders, investors, influencers and industry players from different countries on the continent will participate in the two-day physical event in Kigali, Rwanda on November 23 and 24.

At this year’s summit and grand finale, participants will receive invaluable insights, entrepreneurship tips and inspiring lessons of resilience and innovation from a wide range of speakers from experts in various fields across the African continent and beyond. It is a celebration of entrepreneurship not only for Ghana but for the entire continent.

ABH is not a one-time event; This is an initiative to run for the next 5 years. It is open every year for applications to African entrepreneurs of all ages, genders and regions. You can learn more about this initiative here:

Source: www.businessghana.com