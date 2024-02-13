Ghanaian entrepreneur and development finance expert, Kofi Arkah, made serious allegations against the Bank of Ghana. Arka claims that the central bank’s gold purchase program, a key policy initiative, is based on a technical model developed by him, yet the bank fails to acknowledge his contribution.

In 2017, Arca shared a draft of his model with a senior official of the Bank of Ghana. The aim of this model was to strengthen the country’s gold reserves by encouraging local mining companies to sell their gold directly to the central bank. Initially, the officer expressed interest in refining the model, but the engagement was abruptly ended.

Fast forward to 2021, the Bank of Ghana unveiled its gold purchase program, the idea of ​​which was attributed solely to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. Arca was surprised to find striking similarities between his model and the newly announced program. Feeling betrayed and ignored, she decided to come forward with her story.

Arqah emphasizes the importance of proper attribution in the policy ecosystem. He believes that recognizing original ideas promotes innovative thinking and maintains professional integrity. The development finance expert is not seeking monetary compensation, but only wants recognition for his intellectual property.

This is not the first time central banks have faced allegations of plagiarism. Similar incidents have also happened in Türkiye, Iceland and Nigeria. As the lines between technology and humanity continue to blur, the need for transparency and ethical conduct in policy-making is becoming increasingly important.

Arca’s story serves as a reminder that the eternal dance between humanity and mortality extends beyond health matters. This includes the areas of finance and policy-making, where the struggle for acceptability and integrity is equally important.

In the ever-evolving world of development finance, Kofi Arca stands out as an unsung hero. Their fight for recognition underlines the need for a more transparent and ethical policy ecosystem, which celebrates innovation and upholds professional integrity.

As seismic shifts occur in the global order, a story of strength and ambition is unfolding. In this complex tapestry of motives and history, Arka’s story reminds us that the human element remains the pulse of every story.

Today, on February 13, 2024, we reflect on Arka’s journey and the broader implications of her fight for recognition. In doing so, we highlight the importance of ethical conduct in the policy-making arena and the transformative power of acknowledging the contributions of individuals like Kofi Arkah.

In a world where the lines between technology and humanity are increasingly blurred, Arka’s story serves as a beacon of hope, reminding us that the human spirit persists even in the face of adversity.

Source: bnnbreaking.com