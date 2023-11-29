Ghana wants to ban imports on 22 products – an economist explains how, why and what should be done

Ghana’s Ministry of Trade and Industry has tabled in Parliament a proposed ban or ban on the importation of certain commodities including rice, sugar, poultry, fruit juices and animal intestines (TRIP). The proposed law empowers the Trade Minister to issue licenses to potential importers of goods. Critics of the policy say it would give the minister too much power and create room for corruption. The Conversation Africa’s Godfred Akoto Boffo spoke to development economist Adu Owusu Sarkodie about the policy.

What are the import restrictions?

These refer to various schemes, mechanisms and regulations that the government can implement to restrict or limit the import of goods and services. They come in various forms.

Tariff: These are taxes imposed on imported goods and services. They may be specific taxes (a fixed amount per unit) or ad valorem (a percentage of the price) or both.

quota: It means a direct restriction on the quantity of a particular item that can be imported in a specified period. It is enforced by issuing licenses to individuals or firms.

embargo and restrictions: It involves a ban on the import of a particular item. It is illegal to import a prohibited item.

Quality Standards and Technical Barriers: A country can set stringent requirements that imported goods must meet.

local content requirements: A specified fraction of a final good must be produced domestically, either in physical units or in value terms, in the context of this regulation.

The choice of a particular form of import restriction depends on the geopolitical, economic and social characteristics of the country.

What is its role as an economic strategy?

Protection of home and baby industries:Restrictions such as tariffs and quotas can raise prices of imported goods and make domestic goods more competitive. This can encourage local producers to produce more, grow and develop.

revenue to government: Import restrictions such as tariffs are a source of revenue for the government.

Balance of Payments and Trade Deficit Management: Import restrictions help correct balance of payments issues and can reduce the trade deficit. This can help countries achieve the economic gains needed for long-term growth and development.

Environmental and health considerations: These restrictions can also help address environmental and health concerns.

However, excessive import restrictions could have adverse effects if foreign countries retaliate.

Why is Ghana considering import restrictions?

Many reasons are responsible for this.

health concerns: There have been concerns about the quality of some imported foods and pharmaceuticals.

Protection of home and baby industries: Cheap imports are causing the collapse of domestic companies. They suffer from higher borrowing costs and dwindling capital as a result of inflation. The government can protect some of these cheap imports by banning them. This will make them competitive and save foreign exchange.

trade deficit and balance of payments support: These restrictions will reduce imports. All else being equal, they will improve the country’s balance of trade and balance of payments. The government will have adequate foreign exchange reserves and will be able to finance its developmental agenda.

revenue to government: One of the conditions of the International Monetary Fund for financial assistance to Ghana is that the government must increase tax revenues. It can do this through tariffs.

stabilize currency: These restrictions will reduce the amount of foreign currency used for imports. This increases the foreign exchange supply and helps stabilize the currency.

Have other African countries done this?

The East African Community, which includes Kenya, Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania, Uganda, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo, has several import restrictions. These countries have a uniform external tariff on import cost, insurance and freight value. And they ban certain items such as certain pharmaceuticals, narcotic drugs, firearms and ammunition, explosives, pornography, genetically modified products, and plastic bags.

South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini and Namibia also administer a common external tariff on imports from other countries as part of the Southern African Customs Union. They ban or place quotas on certain goods, such as narcotics and habit-forming drugs.

Nigeria has its own restrictions on some products. These include rice, pork, beef, live or dead birds including frozen poultry, cocoa butter, spaghetti and some pharmaceuticals.

What is the way forward?

In addition to import restrictions, the following recommendations may assist Ghana.

diversification of the economy: Ghana should support industries beyond traditional sectors such as agriculture and mining. Investment in technology, innovation and value-added production can contribute to a more resilient economy.

Investing in education and skills development: This may include investment in science, technology, engineering and mathematics education to meet the demands of a modern and diverse economy.

infrastructure development: Invest in critical infrastructure such as roads, ports and energy to reduce transportation costs, increase connectivity and attract investment.

Promotion of export oriented industries: By focusing on products and services in demand in the international market, Ghana can increase its export earnings and improve its trade balance.

Business Convenience and Ease of Doing Business: Simplify business processes and make it easier to do business. Streamlining customs procedures, reducing bureaucratic barriers and enhancing the overall business environment can attract investment and promote economic growth.

increase in agricultural productivity: Invest in Research and Development. Promote sustainable farming practices, introduce modern technologies and improve access to markets for farmers.

corruption prevention: An environment of good governance can attract investment and create confidence in the business community.

Continuous Policy Review: Economic policies should adapt to changing circumstances. Flexibility and responsiveness to economic conditions are important for effective governance.

Inbound or import substitution strategies have been adopted by many countries in the early stages of their development. The important question is how much to produce and of what quality to meet the demand. All stakeholders must ensure production to meet demand while ensuring quality.

Source: theconversation.com