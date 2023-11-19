Ghana stakeholders to meet on domestic resource mobilization and tax illicit financial flows in Africa

Accra, November 19, GNA – Key stakeholders in Africa’s tax sector are to meet in Ghana to mobilize domestic resources and address issues of illicit financial flows in Africa.

The 11th Pan-African Conference (PAC) on Illicit Financial Flows and Taxation The conference provides a platform for tax stakeholders to explore ways in which African countries can lead international conversations that have a direct impact on mobilizing domestic resources and tackling illicit financial flows. It is starting to have an impact. flows.

According to a statement copied by the Ghana News Agency in Accra, the conference is organized by the Tax Justice Network Africa (TJNA) and the African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF) and will bring together pan-African organisations, tax administrations on tax issues. Will bring together working officers. Finance Ministries, civil society organisations, parliamentarians, and academics/researchers from Africa and beyond, on the theme “Making Global Tax Administration Work for Africa”.

The conference is a platform that will enable attendees to contribute to the development of a common African position on key international conversations that impact African countries’ efforts to enhance their domestic resources.

It is a platform for actors such as African governments, parliamentarians, civil society organisations, the private sector and other policy players to identify actions and solutions that are important in mobilizing domestic resources within the context and will provide an opportunity to enhance partnerships and collaboration . between different actors.

“To meet its development aspirations, Africa will need additional resources to respond to global crises and align with the priorities of both the SDGs and Agenda 2063”. According to the Africa Economic Outlook 2022, the continent’s additional financing needs for 2020–2022 were estimated at US$432 billion. Africa’s annual Sustainable Development Goals financing gap is approximately US$190 billion (African Union 2023). This gap can be bridged by developing regional value chains, improving equitable and fair access to markets accessible through intra-Africa trade, and by mobilizing revenues through effective and inclusive tax collection and combating IFFs.

PAC 2023 explores the aspect of building partnerships and collaborations to promote and organize action among tax sector players.

It is essential for African countries to strengthen these coalitions to mobilize domestic resources and lead the international dialogue on illicit financial flows into the continent.

