Uponor Corporation

Onor Corporation, Investor News, 13 Nov 2023 8.05am EET

GF Honor to close the transaction: Strong focus on value creation and attractive end markets with new piping system setup

By joining forces with Onor, GF is set to become a global leader in sustainable water and flow solutions. To support this ambition, complementary businesses will be grouped under one roof: the new division will focus on GF Onor Building Technology, while the infrastructure and utilities businesses will move to GF Piping Systems. Michael Rauterkus, President and CEO of Auponer Corporation, will join GF’s Executive Committee and, together with his Auponer leadership team, will lead the new GF Auponer division.

GF closes the transaction by 13 November 2023, after all conditions of the tender offer have been met.

To accelerate the implementation of GF Piping Systems Strategy 2025 and further benefit from global megatrends, GF will embark on an ambitious value creation program to unleash the full potential of this acquisition. GF Piping Systems will focus on the industrial and utility business, providing its customers with durable leak-free piping solutions for multiple end markets such as microelectronics, water treatment, energy, chemical processing, marine, data centers or water and gas utilities. Oonor’s infrastructure business will become part of GF Piping Systems and will further strengthen the division’s portfolio to provide joint solutions to customers. in new division

GF Onor’s building technology businesses will be added to offer a complementary portfolio for safe and clean water as well as energy efficient heating and cooling. The integration of complementary businesses provides an ideal platform for both divisions to develop high-potential markets. Since the brand Onor stands for high quality and innovation, it will drive growth in intelligent building flow solutions.

These organizational changes will be implemented throughout 2024, while ensuring operational excellence and business continuity for GF customers.

“We will continue to implement our strategy, and take advantage of powerful global trends, such as the need for safe and clean water, or more efficient energy use,” GF CEO. Andreas Muller Said. “On behalf of all my colleagues, I am delighted to welcome Aponer employees and begin this new chapter together.”

Michael Rauterkus, Chairman and CEO of Unor Corporation, will become a member of GF’s Executive Committee as President of GF Unor Division.

“I am proud to continue leading GF Aponor with our leadership team. The combination of our businesses will bring more exciting opportunities and allow us to even better serve our existing and new customers. Together we are building a global leader in sustainable water and flow solutions. We are looking forward to a bright and successful journey together.” Michael Rauterkas Said.

With its four divisions, GF will continue to actively pursue its vision of becoming a sustainability and innovation leader that delivers superior customer value.

Important Dates:

16 November 2023: Flow Solutions Day for investors and media in Schaffhausen (Switzerland)

about gf

As of November 13, 2023, GF has four divisions: GF Piping Systems, GF Owner, GF Casting Solutions and GF Machining Solutions. As a group, GF provides products and solutions that enable the safe transportation of liquids and gases as well as lightweight casting components and high-precision manufacturing technologies. As a sustainability and innovation leader, GF strives to achieve profitable growth while providing superior value to its customers for more than 200 years. Founded in 1802, the corporation is headquartered in Switzerland and as of the end of 2022, it was present in 34 countries with 138 companies, 60 of which are production companies with 83 facilities. GF’s 15’207 employees worldwide generated sales of CHF 3’998 million in 2022.

About Honor

OONOR is a leading global provider of solutions that move water efficiently and effectively through cities, buildings and homes. We help customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities and utilities make them more productive – and constantly find new ways to responsibly conserve, manage and deliver water, improving comfort, health and efficiency. Ability to provide is demonstrated. Our safe drinking water, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling systems and reliable infrastructure solutions are sold in more than 80 countries. Eunor employs approximately 3,600 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America. In 2022, the company’s sales totaled approximately €1.4 billion. Onor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Onor is part of the Georg Fischer Group based in Schaffhausen (Switzerland). www.uponorgroup.com

