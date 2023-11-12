key insights

Gevo’s ownership by significant retail investors suggests that major decisions are influenced by large public shareholders.

41% of the business is with the top 25 shareholders

Insiders have been selling recently

Gevo, Inc. A look at the shareholders of GEVO Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the largest share in the company, about 53% to be precise, is retail investors. In other words, the group will gain the most (or lose the most) from its investment in the company.

Retail investors suffered the most losses, after the stock price dropped 13% last week, but institutions, which hold 43% of the stock, also took a hit.

Let’s take a deeper look at each type of Gevo owner, starting with the chart below.

What does institutional ownership tell us about Gevo?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it is included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Gevo already has institutions on the share registry. In fact, he has a respectable stake in the company. This conveys some credibility among professional investors. But we can’t rely on that fact alone because institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big drop in the share price if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking Gevo’s past earnings trajectory, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider.

Gevo is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is BlackRock, Inc. , which has 12% shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 5.9% of the shares outstanding, followed by the third largest shareholder with ownership of 5.1%. Additionally, CEO Patrick Gruber owns 1.3% of the company’s shares.

Upon studying our ownership data, we found that the 25 top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, meaning no single individual has a majority interest.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock’s expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it’s also worth taking a look at what they’re forecasting.

Gevo’s internal ownership

While the exact definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are the founder or CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership a good thing. However, on some occasions it becomes more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Shareholders will probably be interested to know how Gevo, Inc. Insiders own shares in. Individually, insiders collectively own US$9.9m worth of the US$255m company. It’s good to see some investing by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders are buying.

general public ownership

The general public, consisting mostly of individual investors, collectively own 53% of Gevo’s shares. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They may also exercise voting power on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

