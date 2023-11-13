Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) operating revenue increased to $4.5 million in Q3 2023, primarily from RNG sales.

Loss from operations decreased by $23.2 million compared to the same period last year.

The company is on track with net-zero 1 plant development and expansion of the RNG project.

Interest and investment income increased significantly due to higher interest rates on cash equivalent investments.

On November 13, 2023, Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial results for the third quarter of 2023. The company recorded a significant increase in operating revenue and a significant reduction in loss from operations. Same quarter last year.

financial performance overview

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) saw its operating revenue increase to $4.5 million in Q3 2023, up from $309,000 in Q3 2022. The increase was primarily due to renewable natural gas (RNG) sales and environmental features. Company’s RNG project. Cost of production also increased to $2.5 million, reflecting increased production and sales from the RNG project.

Depreciation and amortization expense increased by $3.3 million due to additional depreciation for RNG assets placed in service in 2022 and accelerated depreciation on agri-energy segment assets. However, general and administrative expenses saw a $0.6 million decrease, primarily due to lower professional consulting fees and personnel costs.

Project development costs increased by $2.6 million, primarily due to higher consulting fees and personnel costs associated with the Company’s future net-zero projects and Verity. Facility idle costs were $0.9 million for the care and maintenance of the Luverne facility, which is being used as a growth scale plant.

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) reported a $23.2 million loss from operations during the third quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. This was primarily due to the absence of impairment loss recorded in 2022 and increased activities for the net. -Zero Projects and Verity, partially offset by growth in operating revenues.

Corporate Highlights and Future Outlook

Dr. Patrick R., CEO of Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO). Gruber commented on the company’s progress, highlighting the completion of the front-end engineering design (FEED) for the Net-Zero 1 plant and the expansion of the Iowa dairy. Compost RNG Project. He also noted the development of a carbon tracking application for farmers and the receipt of the first licensing payment for ETO technology from LG Chem.

We are on track to meet our annual production target of over 310,000 MMBtu and prove system capacity of 400,000 MMBtu per annum by the end of the year.

Dr. Gruber expressed optimism about the company’s direction, emphasizing the strategic optionality provided by the RNG project and the potential to commercialize deep intellectual property with partners.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of September 30, 2023, Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) had cash and cash equivalents of $323.5 million, with total current assets of $411.2 million. Total assets were $669.5 million, while total liabilities were $97.9 million, resulting in total shareholders’ equity of $571.5 million.

Net cash used for operating activities during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $21.1 million, down from $32.8 million for the same period in 2022. The improvement was attributed to lower cash outflows from changes in operating assets and liabilities.

GEVO Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) continues to focus on its mission to transform renewable energy and carbon into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons, with the goal of producing fuels with net-zero greenhouse gas emissions. The company’s financial results reflect ongoing efforts to optimize its path to profitability and take advantage of high-growth markets such as Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), RNG and Carbon Intensity (CI) tracking.

For more detailed information on the financial results of Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO), investors and interested parties are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

View the full 8-K earnings release from Gevo Inc. (here) for more information.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Source