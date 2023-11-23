Getting the economic facts straight for your big Thanksgiving dinner argument

How the economy is doing has always been a controversial topic, especially when friends and family with different politics gather for Thanksgiving dinner. And the question has become even trickier this year, as polling data about consumer sentiment and the economy has historically been disconnected from official measures of economic health like GDP. It’s not our job to tell people how they should feel about the economy, but we can at least add some facts in the context of common complaints.

Myth: “The economy is absolutely bad under the Biden administration”

In January 2020, the share of Americans saying the US economy was in “bad” shape was below 10%, but in recent months the share was above 40%. However, the unemployment rate between early 2020 and mid-2023 was essentially the same. The share of adults actually employed was between 25 and 54 High In recent period. Economic growth in the last quarter of 2019 was 2.6%, while in the third quarter of 2023 it was 4.9%. The economy is growing (at least) as fast as it was before the pandemic, and jobs are more abundant.

This high pressure labor market has reduced wage inequality to a great extent. Consider one metric of inequality – the ratio of 90th-percentile wages (the wages earned by a worker who earns more than 90% of the workforce) to 10th-percentile wages. This proportion increased by a whopping 34% between 1980 and 2019. But a third of this 39-year-old growth has been wiped out In Less than three years after 2019 This has led to rapid increases in wages for low-wage workers, which has not been the historical norm. If inequality continues to decline, it could be the most significant development in the economy in decades.

Myth: “Inflation has crushed living standards and it was the Biden administration’s fault”

inflation Was That’s pretty much the same for most of the last two years. But, the average wage for most Americans today is even higher than before the pandemic after accounting for inflation, Therefore, jobs are more abundant and pay higher than before the pandemic.

As far as culpability goes, the Biden administration’s case for causing inflation is exceptionally weak. Inflation was global, with every single advanced economy in the world seeing marked increases in inflation, even though these countries responded widely to the pandemic recession. As of today, America has much lower inflation and lower unemployment than almost all our advanced countries.

Myth: “But prices will never go down”

This is mostly true if we are talking about an average index of all prices in the economy. But these broad indexes never actually go down completely (at least not in modern times). And that’s fine – what matters is the relative growth of wages and prices, and as long as wage growth outpaces price growth, standards of living rise. The economy has seen a significant reset in both wages and prices compared to pre-pandemic times. It would be nice to enjoy today’s nominal wages that are 20% higher than those of December 2019, while still being able to pay December 2019 prices for everything, but it is always true that today’s wages and those of last year It would be nice to have the salary of (or last decade) prices. But the economy doesn’t work like that.

However, prices for specific goods such as energy and food to do Often go down. And energy prices are much lower than recent peaks – peaks caused by global events like the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Moreover, some real progress has been made in reducing the long-standing cost pressures on American families resulting from health care and education. The American Rescue Plan (ARP) reduced drug prices and provided more generous assistance to families purchasing health insurance in the individual market. And the administration has attempted to cancel significant amounts of student loan debt and expand programs that allow less burdensome repayment plans.

Myth: “The Biden administration kept gas prices high by blocking domestic oil and gas drilling”

For better or worse, this is simply false—the US is set to hit all-time highs in gas and oil production in 2023.

Myth: “Debt has gotten out of control in recent years”

The federal government’s debt is measured as a share of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP). Fallen From the first quarter of 2021 (the Biden administration’s first quarter in office). While it is true that the American Rescue Plan substantially increased the deficit in the first quarter of 2021, this was by design and the ARP was the reason why unemployment recovered so quickly in the wake of the pandemic recession compared to previous crises. But it’s the biggest one-year recovery we’ve seen since the deficit boost plan was put in place cut In history of federal government borrowing. Key Biden administration deficit-reducing actions include a tax on stock buybacks, a minimum corporate income tax, stepped-up Internal Revenue Service (IRS) enforcement to crack down on rampant tax evasion and avoidance among the wealthy and corporations, and increased access to public health insurance. Reforms are included to curb price increases. Health insurance programs like Medicare.

“So, you’re saying everything is great now?”

There are still a lot of challenges and problems in the economy. We allowed a significant and compassionate expansion of the American welfare state, undertaken in response to the pandemic, to be rolled back in 2022, leading to a massive increase in poverty (and child poverty in particular) in one year. Despite a clear increase in workers’ interest and activism in joining unions, we have not fixed the legal and policy barriers to protecting this important right. The federal minimum wage remains at $7.25, and in inflation-adjusted terms it has reached its lowest level since the 1950s. Our care economy institutions are almost in crisis and need public investment. Tax rates faced by the richest households and corporations are at their lowest levels in decades.

However, progress will be made on each of these issues if even a small portion of Republicans in Congress get on the right side of these issues.

Source: www.commondreams.org