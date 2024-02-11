Get Them A new anti-theft measure at Walmart and Target could prevent thieves from committing self-checkout fraud with easy, low-tech store change.

A creative low-tech anti-theft solution strategically deters thieves and achieves success quickly.

New York Police Department detectives created a WhatsApp group for retailers located in the Bronx, New York to send photos/videos of thefts occurring in real-time to better identify and apprehend people.

Walmart said it would close stores if theft rates were not reducedCredit: Getty

WhatsApp groups emerged after theft rates soared in the Bronx, but calls to 911 weren’t helping catch thieves. Credit: Getty

The anti-theft measure uses the contact directly and keeps a log of it on WhatsApp.

It’s a pilot project that has been offered to retailers for a few weeks and has already seen success with arrests, the New York Post reports.

Large retailers like Walmart and Target, as well as smaller retailers, can use chat to report thieves.

The pilot came about when burglary rates had increased in the Bronx but calling 911 was not working to catch thieves.

Robberies in the Bronx are up 5% in the first three weeks of 2024, according to NYPD data.

Eddie Vargas, who runs Pioneer Supermarket in the Bronx, assisted police in responding in just five minutes after receiving a report of a thief in the chat.

“A co-worker of mine caught a guy shoplifting and instead of calling 911, he called the crime prevention team and they were there in five minutes,” Vargas told the NY Post.

Carlos Collado, who owns two Fine Fare stores in the Bronx and Harlem, said WhatsApp chat has been great at logging repeat violators.

“The idea is to aggregate these crimes [so we know] When someone has crossed the line into a misdemeanor,” Collado told the NY Post.

“The fastest response we’ve ever seen.”

In September 2023, Target released a statement that it had to close nine Target stores in four states beginning October 21 due to theft.

“We cannot continue to operate these stores because theft and organized retail crime are endangering the safety of our team and guests and contributing to unsustainable business performance,” Target said on its website.

“We know our stores play an important role in their communities, but we can only be successful when the working and shopping environment is safe for everyone.”

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said that if theft rates do not decrease, the company will have to close stores and raise prices.

“Theft is an issue. It’s much higher than what it was historically,” he told CNBC’s Squawk Box in December 2022.

“If this is not corrected over time, prices will become higher, and/or stores will close.”

