'Get ready for the main event' - Grayscale CEO teases BlackRock and Wall Street bombshell of $17.7 trillion after massive swings in the prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and crypto.

Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum, XRP

subscribe Now Forbes Cryptoasset and Blockchain Advisor And successfully navigate the Bitcoin and crypto market rollercoaster before next year’s historic Bitcoin Halving!

Bitcoin’s price has surged in recent months, giving Ethereum and XRP a boost, as a result of growing expectations that BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, could lead a massive Wall Street attack on the crypto market.

Now, as the “window” on the $17.7 trillion Bitcoin and crypto market quietly opens, the chief executive of Bitcoin and crypto asset manager Grayscale has teased the arrival of the “main event.”

Bitcoin’s historic halving is expected to lead to crypto price chaos just around the corner! Sign up now for free cryptocodex,A daily newsletter for traders, investors and the crypto-curious that will keep you ahead of the market

More from Forbes BlackRock Just Started ‘Nuclear Winter’ – ‘Panic’ in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana and Crypto Price By Billy Bambrough

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has helped Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and crypto… [+] The market boomed this year, with Bitcoin prices more than doubling from last year.

AFP via Getty Images

“This has been a ten-year dress rehearsal,” said Grayscale’s Michael Sonnershein. Posted For X (Twitter). “We’re ready for the main event.”

The excitement and hype surrounding the long-awaited approval of a Bitcoin spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) has helped the Bitcoin and crypto market add nearly $500 billion over the past 12 months, bringing its combined market capitalization to $1.4 trillion. Is.

In June, BlackRock surprised the market when it filed for a Bitcoin spot ETF, leading its Wall Street rivals – looking for a combined $17.7 trillion on behalf of clients – to race to bring a Bitcoin ETF to market.

Just last week, BlackRock followed up its Bitcoin spot ETF filing with an Ethereum spot ETF filing, kicking off “nuclear winter.” It is believed that BlackRock’s Ethereum spot ETF filing could trigger a similar surge in the market as rivals scramble to file for their own crypto ETFs.

Sign up now for cryptocodex-A free, daily newsletter for the crypto-curious

More from Forbes, A Legendary Billionaire Hits Bitcoin Amid $300 Billion Ethereum, XRP, and Crypto Price Surge By Billy Bambrough

Bitcoin price has regained some ground lost in 2022, but is still far from its peak… [+] Set to reach around $70,000 per Bitcoin in late 2021.

Forbes Digital Assets

Meanwhile, Grayscale, the world’s largest Bitcoin and crypto asset manager, scored a legal victory at the US Securities and Exchange Commission in the fight to convert its flagship Bitcoin Trust into a full Bitcoin spot ETF.

The crypto market is braced for news from the SEC this week, with an eight-day window through Nov. 17 opening for all 12 U.S. bitcoin spot ETFs currently filed with the SEC, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analysts James Seifert and Eric can be approved. Balchunas.

“Despite a layered sell-wall around the $38,000-$40,000 area on some exchanges and a historic bearish trend since Nov. 8, market sentiment remains cautiously optimistic,” Matthew Ziai, portfolio manager at Switzerland-based Kryptonite Asset Management, said in email comments. ” ,

“The looming decision on a Bitcoin ETF adds a layer of uncertainty, with scenarios ranging from market boredom if not approved to potential speculative flows if approved.”

Source: www.forbes.com