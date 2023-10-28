Get ready for more US debt sticker shock as Wall Street sees a huge wave of Treasuries flooding the bond market

The Treasury Department will provide an update on its debt issuance plans on November 1.

Some Wall Street banks have raised their forecasts for the amount of Treasuries to be auctioned.

Meanwhile, investors in the bond market have shown signs of weak demand due to increasing supply of debt.

Investors’ attention is focused on the Treasury Department’s upcoming quarterly refund statement as Wall Street prepares for another dose of sticker shock on US debt.

This quarterly update, to be released on November 1, will outline the department’s bond issuance plans for the next three months. An earlier report with upward revisions raised concerns about the bond market’s appetite for additional Treasuries, pushing yields higher and contributing to historic price declines.

Hence the market’s attention is increasing on the upcoming releases. In recent weeks, investor demand for Treasuries has shown signs of weakening, as rising government deficits flood the market with more debt.

After raising auction estimates in August, the department has already signaled that it will need to keep increasing Treasury supply.

“Further gradual increases in the size of coupon auctions will be necessary in future quarters,” Assistant Treasury Secretary for Financial Markets Josh Frost said in September, referring to longer-dated bonds.

It’s a view shared by Wall Street, and institutions are raising their expectations on the size of US debt issuance.

Bank of America revised down its deficit expectations for the coming years, noting that US overspending will rise from $1.7 trillion in 2023 to $2 trillion by fiscal 2026. A key factor driving this increase will be higher interest expenses on US borrowing, which will force Treasuries to borrow. Keep issuing more bonds.

BofA expects the auction size to increase in November, followed by moderate expansion in the next half. Assuming that the Federal Reserve’s quantitative tightening ends in June 2024, analysts estimate that credit supply through 2024 will be about $1.34 trillion in 10-year equivalents, or $90 billion more than previously forecast.

JPMorgan also forecast higher Treasury issuance ahead, noting that the fiscal year 2023 deficit is $100 billion higher than its estimate. The bank expects the Fed’s QT to continue through 2024, creating a funding gap of $720 billion. Since the current auction size cannot meet this figure, JPMorgan sees a repeat of the August auction surge.

However, Morgan Stanley tempered expectations of a big increase, saying the market could be surprised in November.

“Treasury may decide to raise coupons in August at a slower pace than its ‘regular and predictable’ strategy suggests,” it said in a note on Wednesday. “We expect a higher share of T-bill issuance in exchange for coupons by 2024.”

Source: markets.businessinsider.com