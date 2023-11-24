Get ready for a 2024 election that could have a huge impact on stocks and the world economy, says Lazard's top strategist.

Historically, Wall Street doesn’t care much about who is in the White House.

But according to Lazard’s top strategist, the 2024 presidential election could change that.

“Whether the United States continues to provide funding and support to Ukraine fundamentally depends on the ballot,” Ronald Temple told Business Insider.

According to Lazard’s chief market strategist, politics has not had much influence on the stock market – but that could change in 2024.

In the $216 billion asset manager’s global outlook for 2024, Ronald Temple positions the upcoming presidential election as a “watershed moment” that could have a major impact on both the global economy and equity prices.

In a follow-up interview, he told Business Insider why he expects the November 2024 contest to be so important.

not politics as usual

While the past seven years have taken America on a wild political journey, sometimes it feels like the stock market has barely noticed.

Instead, investors have focused on the economy — and since 2016, that’s given them plenty of reasons to be happy, no matter what voters think.

Between 2016 and his election in 2021, Donald Trump – considered by scholars to be one of the worst presidents of all time – saw a 50% rise for the S&P 500, driven by Republican tax cuts, strong growth and historically Was at a higher level than. low interest rates.

Since Joe Biden took office in 2021, the benchmark gauge has climbed another 19%, despite Wall Street’s concerns about higher inflation and a recession that has yet to materialize.

Ultimately, the fact that many investors choose stocks based on long-term horizons longer than four years means that who is in the White House doesn’t have much of an impact on the market, Temple said.

“I generally try to tell people that the presidential election is not a game-changer for stocks,” he told BI. “You’re buying all of the company’s future cash flows, not just their cash flows for the next four years.”

But things could be very different in November, the strategist said.

geopolitical watershed

Temple is highlighting the 2024 election as a potentially defining moment because of how the contest could affect the global geopolitical balance.

Under Biden, Congress has sent nearly $75 billion to war-torn Ukraine, according to data from the Council on Foreign Relations. Last month, the president promised to continue providing aid, despite Republican lawmakers blocking requests for additional funding.

A Republican president could bid time on that support. In the primary debate, candidates Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy indicated that they did not think providing financial aid to Kiev should be a priority for the US.

But Washington’s retreat from the Ukraine conflict could embolden Russia and China and set the stage for a full-blown geopolitical crisis that could damage the global economy and weigh on stock prices, says Temple. Told BI.

“In this election, perhaps the most important thing from a market and long-term perspective is the geopolitical aspect,” he said. “Whether the US continues to provide funding and support to Ukraine is fundamentally on the ballot – and the signals it will send to Vladimir Putin and China will be very important for long-term economic stability and growth.”

“That situation will be very important to the long-term cash flow of companies and the economy, so to me that’s probably the most important issue of the election,” Temple said.

inflation is still king

Ukraine and the presidential election aren’t the only issues Temple has its eye on.

The Lazard investment guru believes the monthly inflation print will remain a defining issue for markets into 2024, as the Federal Reserve is set to begin cutting interest rates in the second half of the year.

Prices rose only 3.2% in October, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a sign that the central bank’s aggressive interest rate hikes are pulling inflation toward its 2% target.

According to Temple, investors’ attention is now likely to be focused on how soon rates will be cut and how severe those cuts will be. According to CME Group’s FedWatch tool, traders currently expect the central bank to start cutting borrowing costs in June.

Temple told BI that the rate cut would provide a particular boost to small-cap stocks — but he said the Fed is unlikely to be so aggressive that the market would repeat the returns of two years ago, when 0% interest rates hurt growth stocks. Had provided benefits on a large scale.

“The way I’m thinking about the equity market, I think there will be some relief for the companies that have been hit hardest by rising rates,” he told BI. “One part of the market I’m particularly positive on right now is small caps – 40% of the companies in the Russell 2000 lose money, so these are the companies that rely on credit to stay afloat.”

“You may get a little relief for some of the higher-growth names in the market, but I would just caution that we’re not going to go back into 2021,” Temple said.

