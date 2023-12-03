par value Annalee Montagne

La Crois du Logement Frappe Forte à Bordeaux. An apartment troubles this devenu, pour beaucoup, a truth Parcours du Combattant, Aux Lawyers comply with the additional criteria of plus en plus exigencies des agencies immobilières, object de taille à l’access au lodgement.

« La crois à pris des amplers aberrantes », S’Insurge Thibaud, Trentenaire Bordelais. Auto-Entrepreneur, il a été Force de falsifier of documents Pour trouver ses derniers appartements. Et il est loin d’être le seuil.

Les demands exigients des agencies

More than a year in advance, you must list the required documents Depot de Dossier It’s together. Supporting bulletins for the justification and imposition of domicile, contracts of travel, or additional qualifications for freedom of travel. de quoi devenir encouraging,

« I looked for a freelancer and retested compatibility three times, I didn’t click on a single click, Thibaud said. And even more so, “I ain’t got no chance to be jealous of my partner, the three of us are intruding?”

Au-della de la charge le aux formalites – qui a de quoi faire transpirer les phobes de l’administratif – les Criteria for Logement It is almost unattainable.

« Il no no demandant des chois improbables, de Gagner trois ou quatre fois le montant du Loire, c’est impossible », s’insurge Quentin, 32 ans, que l’on pour qualifier de serial falsificator.

without any owner’s name N’Acceptable Plus Less Guarantee, Given Covid, I want a Plus N Plus A Assurance Guarantee Lawyer Impey (GLI), which means you take precautions. Les autres ne peauvent plus compte sur la situation financier favorite de leurs proches pour solidifier leur dossier.

« Do you want a solution, this solution is plus simple »

Désperes facet au manque de flexibilité des agencies et des proprietaires, de nombreux Bordelaise finnisant par cracker. « You have no choice, you are a block, simple way to falsify the document along with the solution », says Quentin.

Beaucoup Revised Bulletin for Pay Increase or Imposition The grace of logistics in photoshop. C’est le cais de Marie, Parisienne d’Origine. It turns out that you do not have the right to acquire ownership rights before fulfilling a promise to Bordeaux Lorsquel.

After frequent visits and increasing trouble of a logement, elle à fait appeals a son cousin graphiste to falsify Salaire’s old bulletins. An example of a mutation letter with information about the enterprise, and bingo: Le Dossier de Marie à été retenu. « I ref, assure-t-ale, now I know that there is no great difficulty in paying. ,

” it is the best “

Mary, Quentin falsified revenue declarations, issued bulletins and received a favor from a web developer. « A suspicious person on a visit to an apartment »s’étonne-t-il.

Son of an old time, I’m waiting for a day Fosse Attestation Etudiant What I own is amenable to documents etudiants, nouveau collocateurs welcome. « I don’t mind that a document is returned and I’ve got used to it! Après ca, je n’ai plus declare mes nouveau colloquies », leche le trentennere.

Thibaud, auto-entrepreneur Bordelais, Soligne Louis Austral alliance facility, And justify it. « Il y un tel contrast entre les crétres des agencies et les lodgements quels proponsant, c’est affolant », Tone le Girondin.

Insert the font I have right now, start working automatically. Moi je joué sur leur abus. This is the best job. ThibaudLocateur à Bordeaux

Quentin, Louis, this is plus nuance: « I know Les proprietaires font ça à cause des assurances, I refuse to give guarantees on this occasion. I don’t oblige you to demand anything… but now, it obliges you to lie. ,

Trois Bordelais sont unanimes: ils n’oront pas de scruples à falsifier à nouveau leurs documents pour appartement appartements. « I am apt to repair, finish Thibaud. Encore plus aujourd’hui qu’avant. Bordeaux, niveu logement, c’est devenu une purge. ,

Source: actu.fr