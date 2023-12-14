Dec 14 (Reuters) – German state-owned Securing Energy for Europe GmbH (SEFE) became the third company to seek approval from the US energy regulator for liquefied natural gas (LNG) developer Venture Global to begin construction on its CP2 LNG project. Has been. In Louisiana.

SEFE’s letter to the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on Monday highlighted the role of the CP2 LNG project in securing Europe’s energy supply.

In June, SEFE, through its unit Wingus, signed a 20-year agreement to buy 2.25 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG from Venture Global’s proposed 20 MTPA CP2 project in Louisiana.

The appeal to FERC follows similar requests from two Japanese energy companies, Inpex Corp. and JERA, seeking construction approval by Venture Global for the project.

“SEFE’s long-term LNG purchased from CP2 LNG will now be critical to Germany’s energy security in the new environment where gas pipeline supplies from Russia have stopped,” the company said in the letter.

The letter reiterated that Venture Global has enabled reliable supply of three LNG cargoes to SEFE so far in 2023, which came during a “critical period of Germany’s gas crisis.”

In addition to FERC approval, the CP2 LNG project is also awaiting export authorization from the Department of Energy before construction can begin.

Venture Global LNG, which began initial site work on CP2 in spring 2023, has contracts for about half the plant’s capacity of 20 mtpa and expects to sell the rest before the end of 2023.

The company is embroiled in contract arbitration cases with several customers because of its insistence that it does not have to provide contracted cargo even as its Calcasieu Pass export plant in Louisiana comes into operation. (Reporting by Tina Parate in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

Source