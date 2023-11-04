Germany’s next election campaign is already starting

(Bloomberg) — Germany’s next election isn’t until 2025, but campaigning is already underway and Robert Habach has made an early move.

The Greens’ economy minister launched his opening attack late last month with a call to loosen budget restrictions — a direct attack on his regular ally, fiscal finance minister Christian Lindner of the Free Democrats.

She then turned to foreign policy this week, an issue that would normally be reserved for Social Democrat Chancellor Olaf Scholz or Habré’s Greens party rival, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

The video, which Habek created as his attempt to put the Israel-Hamas war in context, quickly spread on social media and won praise across the political spectrum, including the right-wing tabloid Bild – Germany’s best-selling newspaper and long-term . Critic of the Vice Chancellor.

The dual initiative marked a surprise departure for a man who has repeatedly called for unity in the three-way alliance. Party leaders met just days ago to discuss the focus of the second half of his term – and how to end the public discord that has damaged the government’s standing among voters.

According to Cornelia Voll, president of the Berlin-based Hertie School and professor of international political economy, Habach entered the budget-policy debate with full knowledge that it would be one of the key issues in the election campaign.

“Robert Habach knows it is difficult for him to assert himself at this time,” Wohl told Bloomberg. “So the landing stage for the exchange of blows is clear: the 2025 federal election.”

The sense of discord and disorientation has led to the rise of the far-right Alternative for Germany party, which has risen to second place in opinion polls behind the main opposition Conservatives. But with two years to go before the next election, Habach is shaping up to be a potential challenger to Scholz and conservative leader Friedrich Merz.

Habach reiterated his case for more widespread government spending in a Bloomberg interview on Friday, while acknowledging that Europe’s largest economy would not loosen its fiscal stance under the current coalition, not least because removing the constitutional debt brake. This would require a two-thirds majority in both Houses of Parliament.

“Thinking should be allowed in politics,” Habeck told Bloomberg Television’s Anna Edwards. “Russia has run out of gas, China is a competitor, we’re seeing wars happening again – it’s important to ask whether our budget rules, our European rules, our federal system are properly adjusted.”

The 54-year-old from the northern region of Schleswig-Holstein made way for Baerbock as the Greens’ chancellor candidate in the last election in 2021 and the party struggled to maintain its strong polling at the start of the campaign. Next time, Haebek will likely get his chance.

To maximize his chances, he must find a way to survive the next two years of the current coalition, with his ambitions to upgrade the German economy hampered by his allies’ spending concerns.

When analysts were looking at coalition reshuffles ahead of the 2021 elections, it seemed difficult to imagine that Habach and Lindner, leader of the pro-business FDP, could co-exist in the same government. Two years after that experiment, the gulf between them has become stark.

Habach wants state intervention to decarbonize the economy and billions of euros in subsidies to lure future industries such as semiconductors.

With Scholz’s support, Lindner has pushed to restore the debt brakes to turn the page on the era of public spending that kept the economy afloat through the pandemic and energy crisis. He repeatedly emphasizes that strong finances are the basis of Germany’s prosperity – and the basis of stability for the wider EU.

In an interview with the Heilbronner Stimme newspaper last week, Lindner said German voters had a clear choice: “On the green table the grand experiment of planning and, on the other hand, the free market system that has been the foundation of prosperity.” decade.”

As ideological battles rage on the German cabinet table, the economy teeters on the brink of recession, officials are frustrated by clear policy signals from Berlin and the AfD is gathering support for an attack in the upcoming regional and European elections.

Lindner and the FDP are aware of Germany’s economic problems, but argue that excessive spending would risk worsening the situation. Their concern is that if investors perceive the government as abandoning fiscal discipline, it could lead to a rise in borrowing costs, plunging the economy deeper into recession.

“We follow the rules or we change them together,” Habeck told Bloomberg on Friday. “But that’s not going to happen, I think, not on the budget.”

–With assistance from Chris Reiter.

