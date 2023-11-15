Germany’s highest court cancels decision to repurpose Covid relief funds for climate measures

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s highest court on Wednesday blocked 60 billion euros ($65 billion) originally intended to mitigate the damage from the coronavirus pandemic for measures to combat climate change and help modernize the country. Canceled the government decision to reuse. The decision created a significant new problem for Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s fractious coalition.

The money at stake was retroactively added to the 2021 budget in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, under rules that allow new borrowing in emergencies despite Germany’s tight restrictions on debt-raising.

But ultimately it was no longer needed for that purpose, and the centre-left Scholz’s three-party coalition decided to put the money into a “Climate and Change Fund” in 2022, arguing that investment in climate-protecting measures would The economy will be helped to recover from the pandemic. It has not been used yet.

Lawmakers from the main conservative opposition bloc argued it was a ploy to avoid Germany’s so-called “debt break” and 197 of them complained to the Federal Constitutional Court.

The court ruled that the government’s move was unconstitutional and said it would have to find other ways to fill the resulting shortfall in climate funding.

The debt brake, implemented more than a decade ago, allows new borrowing equal to only 0.35% of annual GDP.

It can be suspended to deal with natural disasters or other emergencies that are beyond the state’s control, and can be used to borrow large amounts of money to finance various support and stimulus packages for three years after the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020. Permission was given to take.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner and his business-supporting Free Democrats have been particularly adamant about saving money to comply with debt rules, and the coalition agreed to their insistence on not raising taxes if they take office at the end of 2021.

Funding has been one of many sources of tension between the partners in the coalition, which also includes Scholz’s Social Democrats and the environmentalist Greens, and it has become notorious for infighting.

Scholz, Lindner and Vice Chancellor Robert Habach, a Green Party member who is also economy and climate minister, sought to show unity after the decision, and promised to examine it carefully in a joint appearance. Scholz said the government aims to “act quickly” on plans for the climate fund.

Until that happens, Lindner said he has temporarily put existing plans for the fund in the coming years on hold, although promoting energy efficiency and the use of renewable energy in buildings will be exempted.

The government had earmarked approximately 211.8 billion euros for the climate fund over the next four years. This includes money to help build the hydrogen industry, improve railway infrastructure, support the transition to electric vehicles and refurbish buildings. Other sources of its funding include revenues from emissions trading.

Martin Kaiser, managing director of the German branch of environmental group Greenpeace, said Wednesday’s decision was “a bitter blow to climate protection” and criticized attempts to finance the economy’s climate-neutral transition with “financial magic tricks.” Criticized the government for this. ,

Geir Moulson, The Associated Press

