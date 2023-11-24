Germany’s economy has shrunk and faces a spending crisis that is spreading more despair

FILE – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, left, and German Finance Minister Christian Lindner arrive for a debate about the budget 2023 at the Bundestag, the parliament, in Berlin, Germany on November 22, 2022. Germany’s economy has shrunk in recent months and business confidence still remains in the dumps, according to data released on Friday, November 24, 2023, while the government struggles to overcome a budget crisis that has already Problems in the world’s worst-performing major developed economy risk worsening. Marcus Schreiber/AP

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday promised quick action to fix the budget crisis after a court ruling blew a gaping hole in a nearly completed plan for next year and climate change. The transition threatened to hamper spending on efforts to fight and mitigate the effects of high energy prices caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Some people are asking whether the financial support from the federal government, which curbs high energy prices, can keep flowing or should be paid back,” he said. Video posted on x, formerly known as Twitter. “Those are “reasonable questions”.

Scholz said, however, that the government is “firm in its intention to modernize our country, so that in the future we have strong industries, good jobs and good wages when our economy is climate neutral.”

Scholz’s assurances come as a budget crisis threatens to worsen problems in the world’s worst-performing major developed economy. Data released Friday highlighted those issues.

Germany’s statistics office said Europe’s largest economy shrank 0.1% in the July-to-September quarter as inflation weighed on people’s willingness to spend.

According to the International Monetary Fund, Germany is the only major economy expected to shrink this year, with a decline of 0.5%.

Meanwhile, the closely watched IFO Institute survey of business optimism showed a slight rise to 87.3 in November from 86.9 in October, but it remained well below July levels, meaning business confidence is still in decline.

The country’s budget crisis has raised the prospect of spending cuts next year that economists say would worsen the challenges facing the stagnant German economy. It is struggling to deal with long-term challenges such as a shortage of skilled workers and the loss of cheap natural gas from Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

A court ruled last week that the previous spending violated constitutional limits on deficit, preventing Scholz’s government from having a final vote on next year’s spending plan and imposing a budget of 60 billion euros ($65 billion) for this year and next. It was forced to look for ways to fill the budget gap.

The country’s constitutional court ruled that the government cannot repurpose unused funds meant to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 into projects to fight climate change and provide relief to consumers and businesses hit by higher energy costs. Can do.

The court said the move violated constitutional rules that limit new borrowing to 0.35% of annual economic output. The government can go even further if there is an emergency it did not cause, such as a pandemic.

The ruling has tied Scholze’s fractious, three-party coalition into knots as the cabinet tries to comply, increasing uncertainty over which government programs will be cut.

Scholz said the court’s decision banning spending in this case maintained that exceptions to loan rules were allowed in emergencies. He said the government will continue to pursue its goals of transitioning the economy away from fossil fuels and protecting consumers from higher energy prices.

Analysts say about 15 billion euros has already been spent in this year’s budget, some of it on utility bill relief.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner has proposed imposing a state of emergency again this year to streamline spending. But the bigger problem is the 35 billion to 40 billion euros that the government cannot borrow now and spend next year.

This could mean cuts to the Climate and Change Fund, which supports projects that reduce emissions from fossil fuels. These include renovating buildings to make them more energy efficient; subsidies for renewable electricity, electric cars and railway infrastructure; and efforts to introduce emissions-free hydrogen as an energy source.

It also includes support for energy-intensive companies and computer chip production affected by high energy prices.

“There are no strong growth drivers in sight,” said Carsten Brzeski, chief eurozone economist at ING Bank.

He termed the surge in the IFO survey of business managers as a “bottoming out” rather than a rebound.

“That’s why we expect the current situation of stagnation and shallow recession to continue,” Brzezski said. In fact, the risk has clearly increased that 2024 will be another year of recession.

