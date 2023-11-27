The German economy faces a tough challenge as recent economic data showed that its health remains dependent on some pending factors. Euronews Business takes a look at some of them.

Advertisement

Germany’s economy remains under pressure, as recent economic data indicated Friday, November 24, with its gross domestic product (GDP) shrinking and its manufacturing sector still in contraction territory.

However, global purchasing managers’ index (PMI) data for the country, which summarizes whether market conditions are growing, staying the same, or shrinking, came in at 47.1 in November – up from 45.9 in October and 45.9 in July. Highest since.

However, since the PMI number is below 50, in the world of economics, that means a sign of contraction – and for Germany, this is the fifth consecutive month in sub-50 contraction territory, a symptom of an impending recession.

What is the impact on Germany’s economy?

Furthermore, the significant decline in residential construction and new orders, as well as the steep decline in affordability, are major challenges for Europe’s economic powerhouse, and it will continue to face these headwinds in 2024.

Here are some things we can follow to gauge the health of the German economy going forward.

residential construction

First, according to data from the IFO economic institute, the residential construction sector in Germany saw an increase in the number of cancellations in October as 22.2% of companies canceled projects. This is the largest increase since 1991.

Why is this happening? This is due to the global macroeconomic environment with rising debt levels and the tightening of lending standards by the G7 countries, as well as many central banks keeping interest rates high for a long time, which combined to create a very favorable environment for growth. Not there.

If this trend continues, consumers will face further pressure on their income in the new year.

new construction orders

We can also see that new orders for construction are declining and companies have reported that the decline in orders has increased from 46.6% in September to 48.7% in October – for context, this will be only 18.7% in October 2022. % Was. Which is more than 166%. YoY (YoY/0) order decline increased.

In Germany, the construction sector contributes 6% to the country’s GDP and accounts for one fifth of total output and one in 10 jobs.

It is instructive to mention here that after the Covid-19 pandemic, when the money supply was at its peak, and interest rates were extremely low, billions of euros were invested in the sector, resulting in overvaluation and house prices rising by 66%. % increased.

Interestingly, construction activity/production grew by 16% between 2015 and 2022.

rising material costs

Raw material prices are 40% more expensive than before COVID-19 and interest rates have been raised 10 times by the European Central Bank (ECB), resulting not only in a decline in consumer purchasing power but also in Income is also being affected. Confidence amid rising inflation.

Meanwhile, the chairman of BaFin, which oversees about 1,740 banks and 674 financial services institutions in Germany, recently warned lenders with large investments in commercial real estate that he expects valuations to fall even further. .

German retail giant Adler Group SA is already struggling with a heavy debt load – and construction of the Elbtower in Hamburg was recently halted due to non-payment by the builder, at a total cost of $1.38 billion.

Another clear sign of some structural weaknesses in the German economy is that not a single new railway project got the green light in 2023.

Budget crisis and funding innovation

Furthermore, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) warned on November 23 that Germany’s budget crisis, which has called into question billions of euros in planned spending, could hit the European economy over the next few years.

“If there is less investment and spending in Germany over the next few years because there is less money available, that will inevitably have a knock-on effect on the EU economy,” Robert Grundke, head of the OECD’s Germany desk, told Reuters.

Advertisement

If you’re wondering what the future holds, a recent report from the German Council of Economic Experts might also be a good place to look. According to the report, the country will recover only slightly in 2024 as its GDP is likely to decline by 0.4% in 2023.

Middle East conflict and energy instability

Also, as long as the war in the Middle East continues, the possibility of another energy crisis in Europe cannot be ruled out, despite reserves being 99% full.

Germany’s energy-intensive industry has already seen output decline by 17% by early 2022. Further increase in energy prices could further increase this.

Construction sector activity and other economic indicators remain troublesome for the German economy. However, the situation may change due to sudden changes in central bank policies and/or global economic sentiment. Till then, consumers and investors will have to follow the principle of cautious optimism.

Source