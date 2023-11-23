Germany’s central bank vice president warns lenders as bankruptcies rise

German banks performed well in the third quarter, with Deutsche Bank making a net profit of 1.031 billion euros ($1.13 billion) and Commerzbank more than tripling its net profit from a year earlier.

The German banks Deutsche Bank (L) and Commerzbank are headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany.

Germany’s major banks need to increase their provisions for non-performing loans as corporate bankruptcies and credit risks rise, according to Bundesbank Vice President Claudia Buch.

Europe’s largest economy has been dubbed the “Sick Man of Europe” by some economists, after entering technical recession earlier this year, while facing pressure from a further decline in economic activity due to a decline in manufacturing.

Meanwhile, lawmakers in Berlin are struggling to resolve a developing budget crisis that could threaten the future of the country’s coalition government.

Like the rest of the euro zone, the German economy is dealing with a sharp rise in interest rates, as the European Central Bank raised its main deposit facility from a record low of -0.5% in September 2019 to a record-high of 4%. Got it. In September 2023.

“I would say that, actually, the financial sector has dealt with this increase in interest rates quite well. At the same time, the full effects are not yet visible, so they have really worked their way through the balance sheets of the banks. We haven’t, and that’s why we caution the banks as always,” Butch told CNBC’s Annette Weisbach on Wednesday.

“Resilience is really extremely important at the present time. Banks are highly profitable at the moment, and I think it is good if they use this profitability to increase their resilience – enough capital, enough liquidity but also to protect against cyber attacks. Investing in IT is also a risk.”

German banks enjoyed a strong third quarter, with Deutsche Bank making a net profit of 1.031 billion euros ($1.13 billion) and Commerzbank more than tripling its net profit from a year earlier to 684 million euros.

Buch nevertheless said that given the sharp rise in interest rates and the “very uncertain environment” for the economy, the provision for non-performing loans did not increase as much as the central bank wanted.

“There has been a slight increase in provisioning, but if you compare it to the historical average, it is still at a relatively low level and the same actually applies for corporate insolvencies, so what has happened in corporate insolvencies over the last 20 years “There has actually been a decrease, there has been a slight increase, but still well below the historical average,” she said.

“In all likelihood, given the structural change we have made, given the uncertainty that exists around us, corporate bankruptcies are likely to increase, credit risk is likely to increase, and that’s why we — from both sides, macro – the prudential side and the micro-prudential side – really making banks aware of these risks and urging them to increase their resilience.”

