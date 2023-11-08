A UN-backed study shows that governments plan to increase oil and gas production until at least 2050.

Advertisement

Major fossil fuel-producing countries plan to extract more than double the fossil fuel in 2030 compared to the Paris climate accord target to limit global temperature rise.

This is despite frequent and devastating heat waves and drought. Floods and wildfires in recent months.

coal production Rapid reductions are needed to combat climate change, but government plans and projections suggest global output will increase by 2030, according to a UN-backed study released on Wednesday.

global oil and gas Meanwhile, the Production Gap Report says production will increase at least until 2050.

This conflicts with government commitments under climate agreementWhich wants to keep global temperature rise below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The clear distinction between climate goals and fossil fuel extraction

Report examines mismatch between climate goals and fossil fuel extraction In the plans, a gap that has remained largely unchanged since it was first set out in 2019.

“Governments’ plans to expand fossil fuel production are undermining, creating economic risks and ruining the energy transition needed to achieve net-zero emissions.” future of humanity In question,” Inger Andersen, executive director of the United Nations Environment Programme, said in a statement.

As world leaders call for another round of UN climate talks In Dubai at the end of the month, calling for curbs on greenhouse gases, Anderson said nations must “unite behind a managed and equitable phase-off of coal, oil and gas – to minimize further unrest and To benefit every person on this planet.”

Countries must reduce oil and gas production by 75 percent by 2050

The report has been prepared by Stockholm Environment Institute, Climate Analytics, E3G, International Institute for Sustainable Development and UNEP.

They say countries should aim for near-total phase out Reduction in coal production and use by 2040 and oil and gas production and use by three-quarters below 2020 levels by 2050, minimum.

But instead, the analysis found that overall, governments are planning to produce about 110 percent more fossil fuel Higher than the need to limit temperature rise to 1.5°C in 2030. This is 69 percent higher than the lower protective target of 2 degrees Celsius. These global discrepancies will widen even further by 2050.

Which countries are included in the report?

Shortly after the release of the 2021 Production Gap Report, UN climate talks were held in Glasgow, Scotland. Governments agreed to accelerate transition away from ‘sustained’ coal powerMeaning coal based power plants where carbon dioxide comes out of smoke stacks.

The move away from that kind of electricity is underway in many places, including Germany, Canada, South Africa and the United States. but major oil and gas Producers continue to expand, the report said.

More than 80 researchers from more than 30 countries contributed to the investigation across 20 major fossil fuel producing countries: Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, GermanyIndia, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Mexico, Nigeria, Norway, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and United States.

They found that while most have initiated reduction initiatives emissionsNo one has committed to reducing coal, oil and gas production to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Combined, these countries produce 82 percent and 73 percent consumptionof the world’s fossil fuels, the report said.

Lead author and SEI scientist Ploy Achkulwisut said many governments are promoting natural gas – what he called fossil gas – as an essential commodity transition fuelBut there is no clear plan for change later.

Organizations are demanding governments to reduce it fossil fuel Production in line with climate goals and becoming more transparent. They want rich countries to aim for and support more ambitious cuts Infection Processes in poor countries

Source