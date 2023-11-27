Germany joins hands with the Baltic states in EU digital reform campaign

Germany, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are set to approach the European Commission with a proposal to reform the EU’s digital policy, with Berlin hoping to benefit from the expertise of the Baltic states, which in turn will take advantage of Germany’s clout. want.

German Digital Minister Volker Wissing met his Lithuanian, Estonian and Latvian counterparts in Mainz on Friday (24 November) to present a nine-point plan to reform the EU’s digital policy.

The Commission proposal aims to make digital policy more innovation-friendly ahead of the legislative cycle starting after next June’s European Parliament elections.

“Once we have a new European Commission, we will have to provide it with a list of requests from innovation-friendly member states,” Vissing said. He said it needed “to make a lot of progress” under the next term.

“We hope to take this forward now also in the EU context,” said Titt Riisalo, Estonian digital minister. Estonia is a country that is often considered a leader in public sector digitalization.

The nine points of reform are intended as a counter-proposal to what is being proposed in Brussels – which, as Vissing noted, has drawn criticism from many quarters.

“The better approach is to develop the proposal once ourselves and present it to the Commission and show the Commission how digitalization should work in an innovative and innovation-friendly way,” Vissing said.

“We focus on papers from Germany, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. We were pleased to see that our digital priorities of this mandate were and remain relevant,” a Commission spokesperson told Euractiv.

“We are pleased to be involved, and we are pleased to see that the Member States signed below recognize the need for further action,” the Commission representative said.

nine point plan

The nine-point plan calls for a less burdensome digital environment for European businesses and consumers and the active participation of start-ups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

“We have to make the data available. […] We have to talk about the responsibility that platform operators have to bear. We have to adapt to innovation,” Vissing said.

Another objective of the alliance is to boost Europe’s data economy. According to the group, achieving the goal of a ‘digitally transformed Europe’ requires a world-class digital infrastructure.

The group is also pushing for effective platform regulation, in particular, a trustless approach not only to the Internet but also to data storage and transmission.

In addition to ensuring effective digital governance, the focus is on strengthening the EU’s digital expertise, funding and innovation capacity.

Cyber ​​security will also be established as a routine function.

“Given security concerns, we need innovation-friendly regulation,” the German digital minister said. “I think if we have too much regulation, it could hurt safety,” he said.

strategic partnership

For Lithuania’s Digital Minister Osrin Armonatė, Germany is a strategic partner in innovation and digital matters.

“Germany needs leadership at the European level as we debate these new rules; For example, when we draft and debate the AI ​​Act,” Armonate said.

Estonia also echoed this view. Speaking about digitalizing the economy and industry, Riisalo said, “We clearly have a lot of scope to look towards Germany and work together to make our industries, our economies, as effective as the German ones.”

With the EU facing competition especially from China and the US, the Lithuanian digital minister believes Germany’s leading role will make Europe even more competitive.

like-minded partners

The issue of like-minded partners was also raised during the presentation of the reform proposal, including the issue of the use of Chinese components in telecommunications infrastructure.

Estonia and other Baltic states have established themselves as a reliable partner with respect to critical technologies and have ousted China.

“If you look at the strategic communications infrastructure, we don’t have the level of trust that we need,” said Estonia’s digital minister.

In June, EU Commissioner Thierry Breton announced that the Commission would take measures to exclude Huawei and ZTE from its internal networks.

While Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have banned Huawei from participating in developing their 5G grids, Germany fears a ban could jeopardize trade ties with China.

In September, the German Interior Ministry proposed forcing telecom operators to restrict the use of equipment made by Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE. reuters informed of.

