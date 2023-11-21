Germany halts government spending as budget crisis deepens

What’s affected: No funding pledge for next year.

The moratorium on new expenditure authorities applies to all ministries. It also includes a special fund of about €200 billion that was set up to support companies after the pandemic and the energy crisis triggered by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“We’re not talking about a shutdown like the United States,” said Christian Hasse, a budget expert for the center-right Christian Democrats. “But this means that, except in exceptional circumstances, new commitments cannot be made.”

The Finance Ministry said that this ban will remain effective till December 31.

Why it matters: A “core element” of the economy is at stake.

The economy minister, Robert Habach, issued dire warnings about the impact of the decision, while Mr Scholz rushed to find a solution.

“The fundamentals of the German economy are at stake,” Mr. Habach said in an interview with German public radio broadcaster Deutschlandfunk on Monday.

Economists warned on Tuesday that the decision could hurt economic growth next year. The German economy is already expected to shrink in 2023 due to declining industrial production and high inflation.

“We have not yet been able to see in detail what impact these results may have, but it means we will not be able to count on GDP growth next year,” said Michael Huether, director of the Cologne Institute for Economics. ” Research, told a parliamentary committee.

What’s at stake: Leaders warn that investment is needed.

Spending commitments that could be at risk include billions in subsidies aimed at attracting new industries such as chipmakers Intel and TSMC in Germany.

The Chancellor and Mr Habach have stressed that this decision will not affect those commitments.

Germany was pledged to help transform its industrial sector from heavy industries to green technology, with the aim of helping the country meet its goal of carbon neutrality by 2045.

Background: Germany’s control over government debt.

In 2009 Germany imposed strict borrowing limits on itself. The so-called debt brake, written into its constitution, limits annual borrowing to 0.35 percent of GDP, or about €12 billion a year. Exceptions are allowed in emergency situations, including natural disasters or epidemics. The court ruled that €60 billion borrowed during the pandemic cannot be used for purposes unrelated to the spread of Covid.

Germany is the only leading industrialized economy with such stringent controls.

What happens next: The budget of 2024 is in question.

Lawmakers were expected to pass Germany’s 2024 budget last week. But after the decision left an effective $64.6 billion hole in this year’s spending plan, talks were suspended pending a resolution.

The coalition partners are aiming to reach a solution by the end of this week, Bloomberg News reports.

Source: www.nytimes.com