Germany bans new spending as budget crisis deepens

BERLIN – Germany’s Finance Ministry has imposed a spending freeze on all federal ministries, deepening a budget crisis that has rocked the ruling coalition since a blistering ruling by the country’s top court last week.

The finance ministry’s decision, which blocks most new spending authorizations, followed a Constitutional Court ruling last week that left a €60 billion hole in the government’s coffers.

The government is now bracing for the possibility of broader fiscal implications arising from that decision, which could limit its ability to draw money from various special funds set up to prevent the country’s debt from hitting the federal deficit. Limits it to 0.35 percent. of GDP, except in times of emergency.

In a letter to all ministries, State Secretary Werner Gaetzer said the Finance Ministry was placing a spending freeze “to avoid further burden on future fiscal years.” Kevin Kuhnert, general secretary of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democratic Party (SPD), told public television on Monday that the move would not affect financial commitments that have already been made.

As the government struggles to understand the full impact of last week’s court ruling, lawmakers on the Bundestag’s budgetary committee held a public hearing with legal experts on Tuesday morning to assess the impact.

Although the €60 billion fiscal gap after last week’s court ruling is theoretically spread over several years, in practice the impact will be more immediate, Professor Theis Büttner of the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg said in a written statement to parliament earlier Tuesday. Said Shravan. “The €52 billion budget planning for the coming year requires consolidation,” he said.

Due to the government’s inability to raise the money needed to finance its comprehensive agenda to accelerate the green transition and protect German industry from high energy costs, there are growing demands, particularly on the political left, that the government announce a Suspend the loan break. Emergency, as happened during the coronavirus pandemic and after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“In my view, we will not be able to avoid imposing the exemption rule until 2024 – possibly even longer,” Rolf Mutzenich, the SPD’s party whip in the Bundestag, told German news outlet Stern.

Yet members of the Free Democratic Party (FDP), part of the country’s tripartite ruling coalition, have so far resisted calls to suspend the debt break.

FDP Finance Minister Christian Lindner argued last week that the constitutional court’s ruling does not justify suspending the debt brake.

“We have to make more effective policies with less money than we have in the last decade,” he said.

Yet others within the government are pushing for fundamental reform of the debt brake, which was introduced in 2009.

“The way the German debt brake has been constructed is not wise enough,” Green Economy Minister Robert Habach told public broadcaster ARD on Monday. He added, “The brakes on the debt were put in place at a different time, when we always got cheap gas from Russia, when China was always our purchasing market, and when the Americans were always reliable, loyal friends and took the military burden off our shoulders. withdrew from because there was no war in Europe.”

That time is over now, he said.

