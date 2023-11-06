Organizers of the protests caused by the incident say the name change would send a “bad signal” at a time where “antisemitism and right-wing extremism are on the rise”.

A plan to remove the name ‘Anne Frank’ from the nursery of an East German city has faced opposition in the country.

In a statement released Monday, Tangerhütte officials said the idea was part of a series of planned changes that they wanted to reflect with a new name, but stressed that no final decisions had been made.

Tobias Krull, president of the German-Israeli Society of Magdeburg, said changing the name would be the wrong signal at a time of rising anti-Semitism.

The chairman of the Auschwitz Committee, Christoph Huebner, wrote an open letter to the city in which he said that removing Anne Frank’s name was something “that can only raise fears for the future of the culture of remembrance”.

difficult to explain to children

According to a local newspaper, the kindergarten’s director, Linda Schichor, said that the story of Anne Frank as a young Jewish victim of the Holocaust was difficult to tell to children.

According to local media, the head of the kindergarten felt that parents with migrant backgrounds did not understand the name. “We wanted something that didn’t have any political connotations,” Schichor said.

The city’s mayor, Andreas Brohm, said that if parents and staff wanted another name they should remain above political considerations.

A regional newspaper reported that a decision had been taken to change Anne Frank’s name to “Weltendecker” (Discoverer of the World), but Brohm said this was not the case.

Brohm also said that the discussion had nothing to do with the situation in the Middle East and that it had already started at the beginning of the year.

However, the plan to rename the school was particularly criticized by the Auschwitz Committee, with its executive vice-president Christoph Huebner calling the arguments “silly” in an open letter to the mayor and the kindergarten management.

“If people are so willing to cast aside their history so easily, precisely at a time when anti-Semitism and right-wing extremism are on the rise, and if Anne Frank’s name is seen as inappropriate in the public sphere, then we The only thing we can do is be concerned about the culture of remembrance in our country”, Huebner said.

story of anne frank

Anne Frank was born in Frankfurt to a Jewish family. In 1933, after the Nazis came to power, the family fled to the Netherlands, where, after the German invasion, she lived in hiding between 1942 and 1944.

During those years, Anne Frank wrote a diary that later became one of the most read books in the world.

Anne Frank died in the Bergen-Belsen extermination camp in 1945, while her father survived the massacre and published his diary after the war. During the time of Nazi Germany he was considered a symbol of Jewish resistance.

