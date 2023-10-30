Germany among EU 'laggards in growth' as ​​economy shrunk slightly in third quarter

Germany’s economy shrank slightly in the third quarter, data showed on Monday, as Europe’s largest economy is hit by weak purchasing power and high interest rates.

The federal statistics office said gross domestic product declined 0.1 percent quarter-on-quarter in adjusted terms.

A Reuters poll had projected the economy to decline by 0.3 percent.

“These figures alone underline that the German economy has at least become one of the euro zone’s growth laggards,” said Carsten Brzeski, global head of macro at ING.

Looking ahead, the European Central Bank’s monetary policy tightening continues, yet there is no reversal in the inventory cycle and new geopolitical uncertainties will continue to weigh on the German economy, Brzeski said.

“The German economy is set to remain in the twilight zone between modest contraction and stagnation not only this year but also next year,” Brzezczyk said.

A contraction in the third quarter is not seen as an outlier as Commerzbank expects the German economy to shrink again in the winter half.

“The consumption recovery is unlikely to be as optimists had expected,” said Georg Cremer, chief economist at Commerzbank.

Household consumption declined in the third quarter, as high inflation continued to erode consumers’ purchasing power.

Germany’s headline CPI rate is expected to decline further in October, due to base effects in food and energy prices. Inflation data will be published later on Monday.

Higher-than-forecast inflation is seen as one of the main risks by central bankers, as it could lead to increased tightening by central banks, causing interest rates to remain high for a longer period of time.

Economists will pay close attention to national inflation data from Germany and Spain, as they are published a day before the release of euro zone inflation data.

Spain’s EU-harmonised 12-month inflation rose to 3.5 per cent from 3.3 per cent in September.

Euro zone inflation is expected to decline to 3.2 percent in October from 4.3 percent in September, according to a Reuters survey of economists.

The statistics office said that while consumption in Germany was weighing on GDP, capital investment made a positive contribution.

“However, the net result is that Germany’s economy is now firmly stuck in the mud,” said Klaus Vistesen, chief eurozone economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. He said he doubts the economy will come out of the mud in the fourth quarter.

However, the Statistics Office revised the second quarter figure from stability to a modest 0.1 percent expansion.

First-quarter data was revised downwards to stabilise, following a previous contraction that had pushed the economy into recession. Recession is defined as a contraction in GDP for two consecutive quarters.

Reuters – Maria Martínez and Miranda Murray

Source: www.cityam.com