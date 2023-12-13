Advertisement

Are you looking for the perfect winter vacation? From festive light displays to powdery ski slopes, there’s no shortage of attractive options in Europe.

But when the temperatures drop, cities are the place to be. That’s the conclusion of online travel agency Trip.com, which analyzed the favorite winter getaways among German, Spanish, French, Italian and British travelers.

Looking at data from late November to early March 2022 – and trips planned for the same period in 2023 – it found a clear preference for Europe’s urban centres, with London, Barcelona and Paris the most popular destinations overall.

Here are details of winter travel priorities by country.

Where do Germans like to travel in winter?

With its chocolate box villages and quintessence Christmas marketGermany is a winter wonderland – so it’s no surprise that its citizens prefer to stay close to home during the festive season.

In 2022, berlin The most popular winter travel destination among Germans was Frankfurt, followed by Frankfurt and Munich. The capital remains second most popular this year, with Frankfurt taking the top spot and Düsseldorf in third ahead of Munich and Hamburg. Cologne and Stuttgart also made the top 10.

Outside Germany, Barcelona, ​​London and madrid are the top choice for Germans, who show a preference for major cities known for their festive celebrations.

What is the most popular winter destination among Spaniards?

Spanish citizens also like to spend it with family on Christmas. madrid And Barcelona is the top destination.

Spain is not the only popular With locals: In 2022, it was the most visited destination in the EU for international tourists, with 271 million nights spent in tourist accommodation establishments, according to data recently released by the European Commission.

London and Paris have emerged as popular winter destinations among Spanish tourists in 2023, followed by Málaga, Rome, Bilbao, Valencia, Mallorca and Seville.

Where do French people like to travel during winter?

For French For travelers, Paris is the top destination during winter, followed by London, Lyon and Rome.

UK The capital’s attractions aren’t limited to Christmas – French travelers also come for New Year’s celebrations and winter sales.

Nice, Barcelona, ​​Madrid, Marseille, Lisbon and Milan Make it to the top 10 also.

Eurostat data shows that in 2022, more than three-quarters of French residents traveled as tourists.

Where do Italians travel in winter?

Italians consistently favor Milan and Rome In winter, interest in Paris, Barcelona and London increases.

Catania, Naples, Bari and Venice Barcelona in Spain and Amsterdam in the Netherlands also make the top 10 within the country.

Italy was at second place in 2022 spain Eurostat data shows that it is popular with international tourists.

Where do the British like to travel during winter?

For UK, London and travelers manchester Consistently rank as top destinations. Birmingham, with its Christmas markets and huge shopping centres, is also popular in winter, like Edinburgh and Leeds.

outside the country, barcelona and Paris are two of the top winter destinations.

In the winter of 2023, amsterdamPopularity among Britons has also increased in Rome and Athens.

